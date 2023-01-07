Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Gervonta Davis (right) is now due to face American lightweight Ryan Garcia

American Gervonta Davis defended his WBA 'regular' lightweight title by stopping Hector Luis Garcia after eight rounds in Washington.

Davis, 28, extended his record to 28-0 with 26 knockouts and is set to face fellow American Ryan Garcia in April.

After a slow start, Davis began to assert himself in the middle rounds.

The eighth round was briefly stopped because of an altercation in the crowd, but when it restarted Davis unleashed a flurry of punches.

The previously unbeaten Garcia did not get off his stool for the ninth and the Dominican, 31, was heard telling his corner "I can't see".

Davis said he was "surprised" Garcia did not make the ninth, adding: "I knew he was hurt, he was hurt bad.

"He's a fighter, so he didn't want to show it."

He added: "I knew I caught him good, I did not know I caught him like that where I thought he wasn't going to come out to the ring... but I knew I was about to knock him out."

Speaking about facing Ryan Garcia, he said things were "going in the right direction", while Garcia tweeted: "No more talking, let's get it on."