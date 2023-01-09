Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Gervonta Davis proved once again on Saturday that he is the knockout king.

After American fighter Gervonta 'Tank' Davis successfully defended his WBA 'regular' lightweight title against Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, Ryan Garcia has urged him to set a date for a fight.

Davis, 28 stopped his Dominican opponent after eight rounds in Washington on Saturday, extending his record to 28-0, with 26 knockouts.

That may pave the way for a long-awaited fight with American lightweight Garcia.

Also this week, Deontay Wilder has shown the world what self-care looks like, as he delivered a touching message to his own statue in a video posted to social media.

Here are some of the big talking points from the world of boxing.

Garcia tells Davis the time for talking is over

Tank was impressive when he stepped inside the ring once again on Saturday, hurting his opponent badly in the eighth round. The fight was stopped after previously unbeaten Garcia, 31, failed to get up off his stool for the ninth round.

The Dominican was heard telling his corner "I can't see".

Davis celebrated in signature style. If he ever decides to hang his gloves up, there could be a career in gymnastics for the lightweight fighter from Baltimore.

Meanwhile, attention will now turn once again to a potential fight between Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Both young men are undefeated and have 45 knockouts between them.

They have a long-standing grudge, but have yet to meet in the ring.

A lot of fans will be hoping that both fighter's teams can put pen to paper and finally get this one over the line in 2023.

All Eyes on Meek Mill

Meanwhile, while Davis and Garcia slugged it out in the ring on Saturday, there was an interesting sub-plot playing out off the canvas.

Midway through the eighth round, the referee paused things briefly as a scuffle broke out among the crowd.

It turned out that the melee involved boxer, Gary Russell Jr and rapper, Meek Mill. Following the conclusion of the fight, the 35-year-old American musician - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - wrote on Twitter to explain his version of what had happened.

Paul wants to 'disrupt MMA'

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul announced last week that he had signed a deal with mixed martial arts organisation Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Paul has a record of 6-0 since turning his hand to professional boxing in 2020. Along the way, the 25-year-old has felled three MMA stars, including former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren.

After joining PFL, Paul, who competed in wrestling throughout his school years, called out former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Paul claims he has challenged Diaz, 37, to a two-fight deal, including a boxing match and an MMA bout.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has already offered to coach the celebrity-turned-fighter.

Paul has also started to receive offers from other fighters.

Nevertheless, not everyone is convinced by the influencer's latest venture. Fifth-ranked UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has called the enterprise "silly".

Wilder takes care of himself

And, finally, former heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has shared a video in which he gives himself - or at least his statue - a bit of tender loving care.

The 37-year-old posted the video on Sunday, in which he hugs his own statue and tells it, "you look good".

The statue was erected last summer in Wilder's hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Wilder has credited it with helping him return to the ring after two defeats against Tyson Fury.

The American fighter beat Finland's Robert Helenius by knockout in October and is expected to face Andy Ruiz Jr in a WBC heavyweight eliminator this year.