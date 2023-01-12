Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luis Alberto Lopez stunned Josh Warrington to take the IBF featherweight world title in December

Michael Conlan's prospective world title fight against Luis Alberto Lopez is now expected to take place in Belfast in late April or early May.

Conlan's team have been involved in negotiations with IBF featherweight champion Lopez in recent weeks.

The Belfast fighter has previously outlined his desire to face the Mexican in his home city on St Patrick's Day.

But the hand injury sustained by Lopez in his title-winning bout with Josh Warrington has forced a delay.

Featherweight Conlan, 31, is eyeing another world title shot having lost a dramatic fight to England's WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham last March.

Having suffered the first defeat of his professional career, Conlan bounced back by beating Miguel Marriaga at Belfast's SSE Arena in August before claiming a first-round knockout win over Karim Guerfi at the same venue last month.