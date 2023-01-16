Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Liam Smith will fight on Saturday, 21 January

Chris Eubank Jr has ramped up his feud with Liam 'Beefy' Smith, Gervonta Davis confronts Eddie Hearn over "deep thinker" comment and talk turns to Anthony Joshua's next opponent.

All that and more is covered in this week's round-up of the hottest talking points from the world of boxing.

Eubank raises the 'steaks'

If there is one thing Eubank can be said to excel at beyond boxing, it is his ability to promote a fight.

The 33-year-old will face Liverpudlian middleweight Smith on Saturday, 21 January at Manchester's AO Arena.

Last week Eubank put out this video, claiming he is going to "cook" 34-year-old Smith when they meet in the ring.

On Sunday, Eubank subsequently posted screenshots on social media of the pair getting into an exchange through his Instagram messages.

Liam Smith slid into Chris Eubank Jr's DMs last week

And now Eubank has even brought football into it.

Serious stuff.

Bad blood aside, it will be interesting to see how both fighters approach things on Saturday. Former WBO light-middleweight champion Smith is tactically astute, while Eubank has a weight advantage, having fought as high as super-middleweight.

Davis confronts Hearn about 'deep thinker' comment

Promoter Hearn caused controversy last week by questioning the intelligence of American fighter Davis.

The 28-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 28-0 on Saturday, 8 January by stopping Hector Luis Garcia to defend his WBA 'regular' lightweight belt.

In the aftermath, during an interview with DAZN external-link , Hearn praised the fighter's abilities, but added: "The dangerous thing about Gervonta Davis, he's not a deep thinker. He's not an articulate young man."

Davis messaged Matchroom's Hearn to pick him up on his comments, and posted a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter.

From what can be gleaned, Hearn seemed keen to appease the young man, suggesting the comments were taken out of context.

Meanwhile, promoter Oscar de la Hoya has raised doubt over plans for a fight between Davis and fellow American Ryan Garcia, 24.

Both have agreed to face one another at some point in 2023, but De la Hoya tweeted on Sunday to say there was no contract yet.

Who will AJ fight next?

Joshua has yet to fight since his second loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in August. Hearn has said he would be open to fights with Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury in 2023.

In the meantime Joshua is expected to return to the ring on 1 April for what many will view as a tune-up fight, and some lesser-known names have emerged as possible contenders.

Australia's Demsey McKean, 32, is confident he could end the two-time former unified world heavyweight champion's career.

McKean, who sparred with Joshua before the Briton's bout with Usyk, has a record of 22-0, but is relatively unknown.

Meanwhile, some outlets are reporting that a deal has been agreed between Joshua and American fighter Jermaine Franklin.

Franklin is 21-1 and most recently lost on points to Whyte in November.

In the aftermath 29-year-old Franklin said: "I felt like I got robbed on the decision - I felt like I did enough."

Nevertheless, it seems that not everyone is convinced of his credentials.

Whoever Joshua fights next, getting his first win since 2020 could be crucial for his career.