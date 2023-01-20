Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Belfast's Aidan Walsh will face Dean Walsh in a semi-final bout in the 71kg division

The long road to the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 begins this weekend for Ireland's elite boxers.

Victory in the National Elite Championship finals in Dublin on Saturday night offers the chance to move one step closer to fulfilling their Olympic dream.

The winner of each of the various Olympic weight category finals will earn a place in Ireland's squad for the European Games in Poland this summer, which will be the first opportunity to qualify for next year's Paris Games.

A number of household names - as well as up and coming talents - are competing in the men's and women's finals in Dublin, with a number of semi-finals taking place on Friday before the main events on Saturday.

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the big hitters who will be in action.

Kellie Harrington

As reigning Olympic and European champion, the 33-year-old Dubliner is undoubtedly the jewel in the crown of Irish amateur boxing.

A successful fighter throughout her career, Harrington's crowning moment came at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she comfortably defeated Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira to win lightweight gold and become Ireland's third Olympic boxing champion after Michael Carruth (1992) and Katie Taylor (2012).

Harrington will be hoping to take the first steps to winning another gold in Paris by defeating the youthful Zara Breslin in the 60kg division on Saturday evening.

Amy Broadhurst

Broadhurst enjoyed a superb 2022, winning the Commonwealth, European and World titles

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst is flying high off the back of a stellar 2022 during which she claimed Commonwealth, European and World gold medals in the lightweight and light-welterweight divisions.

Aiming to claim her fourth Irish title, the southpaw fighter has been forced to move up to the 66kg weight division, with Olympian Harrington standing in her way at her preferred 60kg category.

Not that that hindered Broadhurst's progress with the the 25-year-old having overcome reigning champion Kaci Rock in the semi-final to set up a divisional decider against 2019 European bronze medallist Grainne Walsh.

Saturday may bring yet more hardware for one of Irish boxing's biggest Olympic hopefuls.

Aidan Walsh

Another prominent figure in Irish amateur boxing, Aidan Walsh will be focused on claiming another national gold as he sets out to build on his Tokyo Olympics bronze medal.

Walsh, who won Commonwealth gold alongside his sister Michaela in Birmingham last summer, took home a bronze medal from the delayed Olympics in Japan.

A freak ankle injury sustained in his celebrations after his quarter-final win against Mauritian boxer Merven Clair wrecked his chances of competing for gold.

That injury also ruled him out of the European Championships but Walsh regrouped to join his sister Michaela in clinching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

This weekend he will first have to overcome Dean Walsh in a semi-final bout on Friday in the 71kg division if he is to advance in his quest to wear gold around his neck next year in Paris.

Caitlin Fryers

Caitlin Fryers is part of a new generation of exciting Northern Irish fighters who have already impressed on the big stage in their fledgling careers.

The light-flyweight boxer was a breakout star for Ireland at the last European Championships, as she claimed a silver medal in her first major senior international medal.

She received a walkover to the Irish final after fellow Belfast boxer Carly McNaul pulled out of what would have been a mouth-watering clash.

Keen to kick-start her path towards Olympic qualification, Fryers will face Bray's Daina Moorehouse in the 50kg weight category at the National Stadium.

Clepson dos Santos

A young and exciting prospect, the 19-year-old light-flyweight represented Northern Ireland at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, falling at the quarter-final stage to Welshman Jake Dodd.

Keen to add medals to go with his burgeoning reputation, the Banbridge man will fight Sean Mari for the gold medal in the 51kg division as he bids to add a first European Games appearance to his Commonwealths debut.

Dylan Eagleson

Eagleson won men's men's bantamweight gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

There are multiple fighters involved in finals at the weekend who are entered in non-Olympic weight categories having competed in last summer's Commonwealth Games.

This by no means rules them out of qualification for the Olympic Games, but means they will have a slightly more unconventional route to the French capital.

The standout name going down this path is young talent Dylan Eagleson. Eyebrows were raised when the 19-year-old decided to enter the 54kg category as opposed to the 57kg division.

He was a gold medal winner in Birmingham and a European Championship silver medallist in Armenia and he has made clear his desire to compete in the upcoming Olympics.

The Bangor fight is pitted against Jorge Rogla Castanno in the final of the 54kg division and will be aiming for a convincing victory to build on the impressive work he produced in 2022.