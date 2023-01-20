Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community after ugly scenes at the media conference

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith - middleweight Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 21 January. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 20:00 GMT and main card from 22:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app.

Chris Eubank Jr emerged with a rainbow armband and a Manchester United shirt at the weigh-in before his fight with Liam Smith on Saturday in Manchester.

Thursday's pre-fight media conference was marred by homophobic taunts from Smith towards 33-year-old Eubank.

Eubank wore the pro-LGBTQ armband with the football shirt and kept it on during a lengthy face-off.

Both fighters weighed in at 11st 5lbs for the all-British middleweight contest.

Sky Sports and promotional company Boxxer also apologised and both fighters have been spoken to about their behaviour and reminded of their responsibility to behave in a professional manner.

Eubank eventually responded to Smith's taunts with his own about the city of his birth Liverpool and his marriage.

After the ugly scenes Eubank admitted things "escalated quickly" and he conceded tensions were high.

"Boxing is personal, fighting another man is one of the most personal things you can do. So I get it," he said.