Joy and despair - Grainne Walsh leaps in delight after overcoming Amy Broadhurst in the national final

World and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst was beaten by Grainne Walsh in the 66kg final at the National Elite Championships on Saturday night.

Broadhurst lost on a 3-2 split decision to Walsh in Dublin.

It left Michaela Walsh as the only Ulster champion in an Olympic weight category after she cruised to a 5-0 win over Kelsey Leonard in the 57kg final.

Caitlin Fryers and Clepson dos Santos were beaten along with Jon McConnell and William McCartan.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington secured a 10th national title courtesy of an unanimous decision over Zara Breslin in the lightweight decider.