Taylor edged Serrano in a split-decision victory at Madison Square Garden in May

Katie Taylor's world title fight with Amanda Serrano is highly unlikely to happen at Croke Park this spring, BBC Sport NI understands.

Irish fighter Taylor beat Serrano on points to retain her undisputed lightweight title in New York in May.

Matchroom, who promote Taylor, held talks with the GAA to secure a bout with Serrano at Croke Park.

But other Dublin venues such as the 3Arena or the Aviva Stadium are now being considered for the bout.

It is thought the cost of renting and staging the Serrano fight at Croke Park was the significant stumbling block in negotiations.

Taylor, 36, has never fought professionally in Ireland and beat Puerto Rico's Serrano in the first women's fight to headline Madison Square Garden last year.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist then retained her title by beating Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London in October.

The intended date for the Serrano fight would have also coincided with a busy time in the Gaelic Games calendar.

Seven-division world champion Serrano will fight WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz in a bid to claim her first undisputed title on 4 February in New York.