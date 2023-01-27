Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Beterbiev slightly heavier than Yarde before world-title fight

Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT

Briton Anthony Yarde aims to upset the odds when he takes on WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on Saturday in London.

Yarde, 31, is a big underdog and fights in his second world title bout, four years after being stopped by Sergey Kovalev in Russia.

Another Russia-born fighter stands in his way in 38-year-old Beterbiev, who is boxing's only world champion with a 100% knockout ratio.

We have asked big names from the sport for their opinions on the big fight.

Welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr: "I'm rocking with Yarde. Father Time is undefeated, I don't care. It's only a matter of time [before Beterbiev] looks his age in the ring."

Former world super-welterweight champion Hannah Rankin: "I'm going to go Beterbiev on points. There will be some knockdowns, I think there could be a knockdown on both sides.

"At first I was very much like Beterbiev [by] knockout [in] later rounds, but Yarde has got such a solid chin, I don't think he'll be wanting in fitness levels for this one. It could go the distance, but Yarde gets outworked."

Yarde's promoter Frank Warren: "Odds are there to be challenged and I feel Anthony will do it. I really do feel he has the ability to do it."

Beterbiev's coach John Scully: "I've never been a guy to predict. But I'm not expecting to lose. I look at everything and Yarde broke down against Sergey Kovalev and the pace of that fight was not that intense. I think he'll find out very quickly that the intensity level will be a million times higher. If he can deal with that, more power to him."

Boxer Anthony Yarde on battling temper, grief and his redemption

Lightweight Sam Noakes: "I think Yarde's definitely in it. I think the later it goes on the more Beterbiev takes over. I want Yarde to win, but he's got a big test in front of him."

Featherweight Raven Chapman: "I've gone with Yarde pulling off the upset in five to six rounds."

Beterbiev's promoter Bob Arum: "I'm prejudiced so I think Artur wins and wins by knockout. He could win by a late knockout or an early knockout depending upon [how] Yarde is fighting."

Boxing analyst Barry Jones: "As with Sergey Kovalev in Russia, this is another monumental task, even more so, and you have to admire Yarde for that."

Light-heavyweight Callum Johnson: "I can't see anything other than a Beterbiev win."

Yarde's coach Tunde Ajayi: "Anthony could go out there and put on a boxing masterclass. I'm so excited. Saturday night can't come quick enough."