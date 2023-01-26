Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Artur Beterbiev (left) has knocked out all 18 of his opponents

Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Anthony Yarde says he is relishing the chance to upset the odds and dethrone light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on Saturday night in London.

Yarde, 31, is a big underdog against the WBO, WBC and IBF belt holder, who has 18 knockouts in 18 fights.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Yarde said being unfancied would provide added motivation.

"Being underdog, over-dog, middle-dog, it doesn't matter to me. I'm a dog," he said.

"I understand why the bookies have got it that way, again that's what edges me on."

Yarde cut a calm figure alongside Russia's Beterbiev, a man of few words, while attempts to draw some conflict out of the rivals failed.

"Why do you want us to be angry between us? You think we're not fighting?" the champion quipped when asked to explain why he once referred to Yarde as a "bodybuilder".

"In our camp we always try to be ready for different scenarios. If it's tough fight, we'll be ready."

Yarde has one previous failed attempt at winning a world title when he was stopped by then WBA champion Sergey Kovalev in 2019.

Beterbiev added the WBO title to his IBF and WBC belts last June by knocking out fellow champion Joe Smith Jr in two rounds.

The 38-year-old is the only world champion with a 100% knockout ratio and Yarde said beating a fighter of Beterbiev's stature to become unified champion would make his journey to the top even sweeter.

12 rounds with... Anthony Yarde

"I like this, it gives me goosebumps," Yarde said.

"I'm as happy as Beterbiev, this 'scary person'. I'm happy. I'm happy it's three belts.

"It makes it all that much better. It feels like it's earned, no easy way out."

"He should be respected, I've respect him this far," he added.

"But when it's in the ring, there's no respect. You try and take the respect away from your opponent."

Analysis - Cracking the Beterbiev code a huge ask

Just a few hundred feet from where the fight will take place at the OVO Arena on Saturday, Yarde came face to face with the "scary" Beterbiev.

The Russian's reputation proceeds him and it was no shock he wasn't in the mood for any verbal sparring.

Beterbiev is known to do most of his talking in the ring. Did he remember Yarde from a technical spar in 2012? No. Had he worked on increasing his speed in camps? No. Did he have a message for Yarde? No.

Yarde, the challenger, appeared relaxed and happy.

The east London fighter did not rise to the suggestion Beterbiev thought he was more of a "bodybuilder" than a boxer.

"I feel like I'm chiselled," he responded, smiling. Not many people are giving Yarde a hope against Beterbiev, who boasts a perfect record of 18 knockout wins from 18 fights.

There is no secret to that success, according to his coach Mark Ramsey, but Yarde will know the measure of his task.

He has to try to develop a so-far unknown formula to topple the champion. It would be a memorable upset if he did, and Yarde's promoter Frank Warren is confident he can pull it off.

"I just feel we're in for something really special on Saturday night," he said.