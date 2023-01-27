Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Artur Beterbiev has 18 fights and 18 knockouts

Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT

Artur Beterbiev is the only world champion in boxing to have a 100% knockout rate.

To his fans he is known as a merciless operator who would rather do his talking in the ring. To his opponents, he is a puzzling powerhouse, unmoving and seemingly unfazed by every fighter he has ever faced.

To his team, he is continually overlooked as a pound-for-pound great. To his critics, he is something else entirely.

On Saturday night he defends his WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles against British challenger Anthony Yarde.

BBC Sport takes a look at the man behind the ferocious reputation.

'This will be a moment' - Yarde in confident mood ahead of Beterbiev bout

What makes Beterbiev a special fighter?

In the ring Beterbiev is known as a ruthless finisher. All his 18 opponents have wilted under the pressure and only once has Beterbiev been taken to the 12th round in his pro career. It took Beterbiev two rounds to stop rival champion Joe Smith Jr last summer.

He has a formidable amateur record too, losing just five times in 300 fights. But his coaches say there is no secret formula to Beterbiev's power.

"He doesn't go looking for the knockout," coach Marc Ramsey said.

But former light-middleweight champion Hannah Rankin points out Beterbiev should not be considered a one-punch knockout artist.

"He wears down his opponents and eventually the punches take their toll. It's accumulative," Rankin said.

"He slowly unravels people. And he's got a great chin. I've seen him take some big punches and walk straight through them and throw back his own.

"He's got this steadfast mindset where he's unmovable. That's how he comes across. That's where his monster reputation comes from."

Boxer Anthony Yarde on battling temper, grief and his redemption

Russia looms large over Beterbiev in London

Beterbiev was born in Russia but has lived in Canada for more than a decade. He gained Canadian citizenship in 2022 and was able to side-step moves from within boxing at the time to stop Russian fighters competing following the invasion of Ukraine.

He fought for Russia throughout his amateur career. Despite efforts from his team to distance him from Russia, the political undertones remain.

Beterbiev has been pictured numerous times with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of a litany of human rights abuses.

Kadyrov is a strong supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and can often be seen with fighters like UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

Beterbiev travelled to meet Kadyrov last June after his last fight to celebrate with him, posting about it on social media.

Last October, Beterbiev wrote a lengthy Instagram post on his connection with Kadyrov, celebrating him and saying: "I am proud [Kadyrov] is directly related to my career."

Kadyrov is banned from entering the US and Canada and continues to use fighters like Beterbiev to promote his image. This week Beterbiev refused to answer questions from the Guardian newspaper external-link about Kadyrov.

Beterbiev has not spoken publicly about the war in Ukraine but at the news conference on Thursday, Ukrainian flyweight world champion Artem Dalakian decided to sit on the challenger's side of the top table so he would not be sat in front of the image of Beterbiev.

12 rounds with.. Anthony Yarde

Can Beterbiev be defeated?

According to Rankin, Beterbiev has no weaknesses. According to Yarde, there is no hope his opponent - who turned 38 last week - could be in decline.

Beterbiev's assistant coach John Scully revealed his fighter had no idea who Yarde was until he met him in London in December at the first media event.

But Beterbiev says he has treated Yarde as seriously as any other opponent.

"I have a couple of strategies, but I can't tell you," he said.

"As a boxer he is a good challenge for me. He has good professional career, he's had good fights. I've prepared for him like everyone else."

Beterbiev's confidence is understated, but obvious. Asked if he feels any pressure, he replied: "No, I'm good."

But Yarde believes Beterbiev's confidence may work against him. And Rankin thinks it is Beterbiev's self-belief in his ability to take a shot that could open the door to an upset.

"Beterbiev is open to be hit," Rankin said - Briton Callum Johnson knocked Beterbiev down when they fought in 2018.

"Yarde is a big puncher and has more hand speed, he can be very explosive. If Yarde can get going he can put the pressure on."