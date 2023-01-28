Close menu

Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde in round eight of thrilling light-heavyweight encounter

By Coral BarryBBC Sport at OVO Arena, Wembley

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Beterbiev v Yarde
Artur Beterbiev celebrates by dropping to the canvas as the referee calls off the fight after Anthony Yarde's corner threw the towel in

Artur Beterbiev came out on top of a firefight with Britain's Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight world titles in London.

Both men fought brilliantly in a back-and-forth epic over eight rounds.

Yarde hurt Beterbiev in an astonishing fifth round, but was then pulled out of the fight in the eighth after being knocked down by a powerful right hand.

Russian Beterbiev kept his 100% knockout record, while Yarde's wait for world honours goes on.

"I could say it was a bad fight but I'm sitting here," Artur Beterbiev told BT Sport.

"Everyone in this division can punch and Anthony can too. He's young and he has time and I hope he does well in the future.

"If I'm honest, I was prepared for all of those punches and that's why I could keep coming back at him."

Yarde edged out in epic

Yarde was a huge underdog going into the contest, but will see his stock rise rapidly after an impressive performance many might have thought beyond him.

A win for the 31-year-old Londoner was being likened to some of the biggest upsets on British soil but the stage was certainly set for a classic as Yarde, dressed in white shorts with gold trim, was given a hero's welcome by the OVO Arena in Wembley.

Despite being the defending champion, Beterbiev made a lightning-quick entrance and was booed heavily as he did.

The first round was skittish for long stretches with Yarde clearly wary of the 38-year-old Russian's renowned power which had yielded 18 knockouts from 18 fights.

But it was the Briton who landed first with a lovely counter left hook which pushed Beterbiev backwards.

"Fight this guy" was the shout from Beterbiev's corner and the unified champion tried to oblige, surging forward whenever he could.

Beterbiev v Yarde
Beteriev is now unbeaten in 19 fights

Beterbiev's face was reddened in the second thanks to Yarde's excellent countering and when the Russian landed a sweet right hand, his opponent immediately responded with another left hook.

Yarde was then forced to fight his way out of the corner after Beterbiev did magnificently to close the distance, a feat he achieved throughout the fight.

The crowd, however, were firmly on Yarde's side and every one of his shots drew a huge roar.

A strong uppercut from Yarde caught the eye, but Beterbiev continued to step forward, undeterred.

There was no rest for Yarde and he was stunned several times in the fourth round as Beterbiev stepped up the pace.

A firefight then broke out in the fifth as Yarde landed a massive right hand flush on Beterbiev.

The crowd were on their feet baying for a finish with Beterbiev clearly hurt but the Russian threw himself into the arms of Yarde to gain a few vital seconds of recovery.

Yarde poured forward in a bid to end the fight but Beterbiev fought back in kind and unleashed a flurry of punches, leaving his rival swaying on his feet as the bell arrived.

There was now blood coming from the left eye of Beterbiev while Yarde's was swelling with each passing second.

Yarde tried to replicate the shot that had wobbled Beterbiev by going over the champion's jab in the sixth, but this time his opponent was wise to the attack.

Beterbiev v Yarde
Both fighters unleashed brutal punches in a sensational contest

The seventh round produced more stunning action as once again Yarde stepped forward and seemingly hurt Beterbiev.

But Beterbiev circled away from danger and masterfully turned the British fighter to trap him in the corner, where he then unloaded and a dazed Yarde could only stand his ground.

Yarde appeared on the verge of going down, but stayed on his feet and eventually was able to escape and see out the round.

The eighth round saw the final shots of an incredible fight. A tiring Yarde reached for a left uppercut, but Beterbiev read it beautifully and landed a strong right hand.

Another followed to floor Yarde while the challenger was able to get up, he looked back at his corner, clearly in two minds about whether to continue.

The referee allowed the fight to continue but Yarde's coach Tunde Ajayi quickly made the decision to wave the white flag as Beterbiev bared down on his fighter.

Moses Itauma
Moses Itauma, 18, took 14 seconds to claim victory on his professional debut

Mixed night for Itauma brothers

Karol Itauma fell to his first pro defeat against Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna in a big shock on the undercard.

Itauma and his brother Moses Itauma were considered the chief support to Yarde with the siblings fighting on the same card for the first time in their fledgling careers.

Karol was a big favourite in a fight for the WBC international light-heavyweight title, but gave off warnings of a potential off night in the works from the first round as he was continually tagged by rights from Maderna.

After being wobbled in the fourth round, Argentina's Maderna made him pay with a simple straight left-right combination in the fifth that floored Karol.

Moses restored some joy to the Itauma family when he took all of 14 seconds to stop Czech Republic's Marcel Bode later in the night.

It marked a brief but successful introduction to the pro ranks for the 18-year-old sensation, who is aiming to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

Mike Tyson currently holds the record having won his first world title aged 20.

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, at 23:33 28 Jan

    WHAT. A. FIGHT.

    Respect to both men. Beterbiev is a tough man but very humble.

    • Reply posted by Russell, at 23:39 28 Jan

      Russell replied:
      Tough ? He’s waay more than that !

  • Comment posted by jason, at 23:27 28 Jan

    Only a matter of time. Yarde was getting worn down over the rounds. He started well but as soon as Bertebiev found his rhythm Yarde stood no chance. Well done to both, but he’s the beast for a reason.

    • Reply posted by John M, at 23:36 28 Jan

      John M replied:
      Two judges had Yarde ahead before the KO. Which is absolutely bonkers as he was getting caught with alarming regularity.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:55 28 Jan

    We should appreciate what we have just witnessed on these shores -

    One of the Best boxers on the planet - Beterbiev

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 00:01

      tony replied:
      It.s certainly not AJ.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:37 28 Jan

    Bertebiev sheer class, too good - 19 -0

    Yarde Well done, showed good heart tonight.

  • Comment posted by jd, at 23:32 28 Jan

    I'm really really really disappointed by BT sports. The knockout was so quick, was expecting a slow motion highlight but all I could see was people walking out and plenty of selfies..... just switched it off. Another tactic they use to keep viewer watching

    • Reply posted by Sam, at 23:36 28 Jan

      Sam replied:
      I think it was because Beterbiev knocked Yarde out... if it had been the other way we would have seen countless replays before the winner announcement.

  • Comment posted by Michaeel, at 23:49 28 Jan

    Quality Vs quantity, Yarde was doing well and stayed busy but the better quality was coming from Beterbiev. Few occasions where it looked like Yarde would be stopped whilst Beterbiev never looked in real danger despite some good shots from Yarde. Great fight and credit to Yarde for his performance but Beterbiev is another level.

  • Comment posted by Just Pete, at 23:41 28 Jan

    Great effort from Yarde, he boxed well and it made for an exciting fight. He stunned Beterbiev with some decent shots but never seem to hurt him. Had a feeling Beterbiev would land the defining right hand in the late rounds, the guy is a beast

    • Reply posted by Mish, at 23:56 28 Jan

      Mish replied:
      Money on it or a feeling after he won in the later rounds?

  • Comment posted by Sam, at 23:39 28 Jan

    Great competitive fight, Beterbiev looked dangerous throughout... and Yarde did well, taking it to the 8th round... but was a good decision from his team and the ref with the TKO, don't want to see Anthony suffer serious permanent damage.

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, at 23:51 28 Jan

    Best fight I've seen since I cannot remember when. Tremendous bravery from Yarde but Beterbiev's experience and technical ability was the difference, an amazing champion, despite being 38. I hope Beterbiev retires sooner rather than later, a great champion should be remembered when he is at he is at the top of his game.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 00:07

      djw replied:
      A final unification vs Bivol should be enough

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, at 23:46 28 Jan

    Good fight, 2 tough men and one deserved winner.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:36 28 Jan

    Richie Woodhall talks nonsense,

    Bertebiev battered Yarde and Woodhall's commentary was poor .

    • Reply posted by Haf, at 23:39 28 Jan

      Haf replied:
      Woodhall should've gone specsavers years ago.

  • Comment posted by Samsung, at 23:34 28 Jan

    Fantastic fight, but always felt Beterbiev had another gear.
    Great fight though.

  • Comment posted by NeoWIM, at 23:32 28 Jan

    Shame Yarde is fighting in the Bivol/Beterbiev era. Tough to see him winning a title while these two are around

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, at 23:51 28 Jan

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Russian supremacy at 175.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:54 28 Jan

    Yarde's gum shield kept falling out of his mouth - to get a breather.

    Could they not have glued it on...

    • Reply posted by jason, at 23:56 28 Jan

      jason replied:
      Too many fighters rely on the old juice in the ring. Then they gas because their lungs can’t cope with the extra muscle.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:38 28 Jan

    Two judges had Yarde ahead - what an absolute Joke!

    • Reply posted by jason, at 23:41 28 Jan

      jason replied:
      That’s absolutely crazy. What fight were they watching?

  • Comment posted by Merson, at 23:32 28 Jan

    EPIC FIGHT

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 00:08

    A brilliant win by Beterbiev in an exciting fight with Yarde. It would be nice if Beterbiev fought Dimol for undisputed light heavyweight titles. Beterbiev has 3 years of good boxing left in him so it would be good for boxing if this fight was made.
    Bunce as a commentator is irritating and at times he appears unknowledgeable.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 00:11

      djw replied:
      Bunce’s accent is part of the problem. To be fair he does make an effort.

  • Comment posted by Bomber, at 23:52 28 Jan

    Beterbiev is the best light-heavyweight we've seen in this country since Bob Foster. Great effort from Tarde, but standing toe-to-toe in the corner was asking for trouble. Seemed to be saved by the bell a few times and that was the longest count since Buster Douglas. Thank goodness the corner waved it off.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, at 23:50 28 Jan

    Great fight … Yarde did himself proud ..but lost no cast in losing to a well above average Champion. Be nice to see Berterbiev take on Bivol next and even move up a weight and take on Usyk who beat him in the amateurs … both unbeaten … be a great match up

    • Reply posted by Mish, at 23:53 28 Jan

      Mish replied:
      Usyk too strong, too gifted, too big.

  • Comment posted by barney sumner, at 23:36 28 Jan

    Cracking fight. Yarde can def can back from this and win a version. All set now for Beterbiev and Bivol!

