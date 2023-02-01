Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin suffered the sixth defeat of her professional career - and her world titles - against Terri Harper last September

Hannah Rankin's first contest since losing her IBO and WBA super welterweight titles will be a bout against Logan Holler at Hangar Events Centre in Wolverhampton on 10 March.

Rankin, 32, lost her belts when all three judges awarded Terri Harper the contest in the Scot's title defence in Nottingham in September.

It was her sixth defeat in 18 bouts.

Holler, 31, with nine wins in her 12 bouts, will be fighting outside the United States for the first time.