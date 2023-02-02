Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Alycia Baumgardner has 13 wins and one loss on her record

Alycia Baumgardner is ready to prove herself as the world's best super-featherweight when she faces Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed championship on Saturday in New York.

Baumgardner, 28, is the WBC, WBO and IBF champion and fights France's Mekhaled for the vacant WBA title.

The American wants to leave her "footprint" on boxing history.

"I know I will go down as one of the greatest female fighters of all time," Baumgardner said.

"You might see a smile on a pretty girl, but don't get it twisted, I got the dog in me."

Baumgardner is the favourite for the contest after seven wins in a row since her split decision defeat to Christina Linardatou in 2018.

The Ohio native has stripped Terri Harper and Mikaela Mayer of their world titles on her way towards fighting for the undisputed crown, and was an underdog in both of those bouts.

American rival Mayer called for an immediate rematch after their closely-fought encounter in London last October, but Baumgardner set her sights on fighting for the undisputed championship instead.

"She is delusional and so salty," Baumgardner said of Mayer.

"When you have everything and you are the star, and you lose it all on one night, and lose it to little old AB, it hurts, stings."

Mekhaled, 31, is undefeated in her professional career with 14 wins and was drafted in for the contest after reigning champion Hyun Mi Choi was made "champion in recess" due to an injury.

"I just believe Mayer got beat by one of the best fighters in the world," added Baumgardner.

"I'm the best in the world. No-one stops me but me. I took an early loss, brushed it off, learned from it and grew.

"I went to England as an underdog against Harper and Mayer and proved everyone wrong."

Baumgardner fights on the undercard of Amanda Serrano's featherweight contest against Erika Cruz in an undisputed double-header at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.