Joe Joyce has won 14 of his 15 fights by knockout

Britain's Joe Joyce will fight China's Zhang Zhilei on 15 April in London at the Copper Box Arena.

Joyce, 37, will defend his 15-0 unbeaten record in his first fight of 2023.

'The Juggernaut' is pushing to fight the winner of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk, should it happen this year.

"It will be a good preparation for Usyk or Fury," Joyce said. "There will be real heavy punches exchanged. I am sure it will be a good fight."

Joyce will defend his WBO interim heavyweight belt and should he beat Zhang he will be in an excellent position to fight for a world title.

Usyk currently holds the WBO belt, as well as the WBA (Super) and IBF world titles.

Zhang, 39, comes into the contest off the back of his first defeat as a professional to Filip Hrgovic last August.

Joyce believes Zhang was unlucky to lose on points to the Croatian and expects a big challenge from the Olympic silver medallist.

"Zhang is a big, strong southpaw who is massive," he said.

"He has the experience and I think it will be a great fight. He bangs so I will have to watch out for it."