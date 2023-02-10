Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Adam Azim and Caroline Dubois are both signed to Boxxer and promoter Ben Shalom

Caroline Dubois and Adam Azim are two of Britain's brightest prospects and have been in lockstep since they were 10 years old.

They were both amateur stars from the same boxing club and now, as professionals, they train under coach Shane McGuigan and are tipped to reach the very top.

"Caroline can win a world title right now," says Azim, 20.

Their paths first crossed more than a decade ago at Dale Youth Boxing Academy, which then sat beneath London's Grenfell Tower.

"I knew back then Adam was going to be special," Dubois recalls. "I was around 11 years old and Adam must have been 10 years old. I was bigger and taller than him back then and we used to have really competitive sparring."

Slough's Azim, whose amateur career includes 10 national titles, remembers Dubois' early promise.

"She could really whack," he says. "She was very powerful, very skilful and very strong.

"It's funny because we're all still together at McGuigan's gym; me, my brother Hassan, Caroline Dubois, Daniel Dubois.

"It's like being back in the Dale Youth days. It was an incredible club."

Dale Youth Boxing Academy has produced several professional fighters and, as a result, Azim and Dubois were never short on role models.

"Caroline's brother Daniel Dubois was the star at Dale Youth when I was there, he always used to knock people out, I looked up to him a lot," says Azim.

Caroline, meanwhile, idolised another of the academy's famous sons.

"I used to love James DeGale," the 22-year-old says. "I remember when he first walked into the gym and I thought, 'Oh my god - celebrity moment'.

"Obviously, George Groves came from Dale Youth too. It was a very good club."

On 14 June 2017, Dale Youth, situated in the basement of Grenfell Tower in west London, was destroyed in one of the UK's worst fire disasters.

Among the 72 fatalities was Dubois' trainer, Tony Disson.

"Tony was in the corner of my first ever fight, he was one of my coaches. I remember coming home and it was all over the news. My thought was, is Tony in the tower? And he was. So many people died. It was horrible," says Dubois.

Azim and Dubois, against the backdrop of this unimaginable tragedy, continued to progress.

Following in the footsteps of their Dale Youth heroes they became decorated amateur champions.

Now fledgling professionals and described by their promoter Ben Shalom as the future faces of British boxing, both fighters are conscious of keeping their feet on the floor.

"I embrace being called a future star," Dubois says.

Tokyo Olympics: Caroline Dubois - from pretending to be a boy to becoming an Olympian

"But with it there's a responsibility. You can't just expect to be great and not train, you have to back it up and work hard.

"I'm my own worst critic at times because I'm aiming so high in my head. Every time I'm in the gym and I'm not performing 100%, that bugs me. That's what keeps me grounded."

Azim echoes Dubois' humility: "I'm just a normal kid trying to achieve a goal.

"I'll always remain the same. I'm never that person with a high ego, I just want to stay grounded and work hard.

"It comes from my dad. He brought me up well."

On Saturday night at London's Wembley Arena, Azim and Dubois will write the latest chapter of their inseparable story.

Azim tops the bill against Nicaraguan Santos Reyes, while Dubois faces Feriche Mashaury from Tanzania.

"She's mature and experienced," says Dubois.

Azim is 20 years old with seven fights and six stoppages

"If this fight goes well then it's a step up again. I can't go backward. I'm aiming for the sky and above.

"That's what separates me from other fighters that have turned pro.

"Most are sitting around fiddling their thumbs and enjoying the limelight. I want to keep striving forward."

For Azim, he aims to add to his six-fight knockout streak against Reyes.

"Reyes is durable and strong," says Azim.

"He's going to come and give it a go. I don't underestimate anyone, he's trying to stop me from reaching my world title glory.

"I want to become a world champion before I'm 22 years old.

"Amir Khan did it at 22 years old. Khan inspired me to get where I am, and for me to be 21 years old and world champion, no-one has done that in England."

Dubois, who has trained alongside Azim since he was barely tall enough to climb into a boxing ring, is backing him to fulfil his dream.

"Adam was always a very special fighter, he's got his family supporting him, he's unbelievably dedicated and he's going all the way to the top."

Returning the compliment to his old sparring partner, Azim predicts Dubois will reach the pinnacle of the sport sooner rather than later.

"Every time I come to the gym I tell Caroline she's going to be the best female boxer in the country," he says. "She beats anyone at her weight right now."