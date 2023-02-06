Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Cordina has never lost a fight as a professional boxer

Joe Cordina has been given his wish of a home fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov as he bids to win back the world title he lost without being beaten.

Unbeaten Cordina, 31, was crowned IBF super-featherweight champion in June 2022 but was controversially stripped of the belt because of injury.

With Cordina unable to make a defence, mandatory challenger Rakhimov claimed the vacant title last November.

Cordina will face Rakhimov on 22 April at Cardiff's International Arena.

That is the venue where Cordina became Wales' 12th world champion boxer when he produced a stunning second-round stoppage of Kenichi Ogawa.

The Cardiff fighter had been due to face Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi last November in what would have been his first title defence.

But he suffered a broken hand which required surgery and his inability to fight within a 90-day window saw the IBF rule he should stand down as champion.

Cordina told BBC Sport Wales he struggled to understand that decision and that it left him contemplating his future in the sport.

But he said he had "an extra point to prove" as he targeted a bout with Tajikistan's Rakhimov, who became champion when he beat Manchester's Zelfa Barrett.