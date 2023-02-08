Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lawrence Okolie last fought in February

Cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie will face New Zealander David Light on 25 March at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Okolie, 30, will defend his WBO title for the third time in his first fight since February 2022.

The Hackney fighter is unbeaten in 18 pro fights and competes for the first time under Boxxer's promotional banner after leaving Matchroom.

Light, 31, is the mandatory challenger to Okolie's WBO belt.

The Commonwealth silver medallist is unbeaten in 20 fights but has fought the majority of his pro career in New Zealand.

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke, Olympian Karriss Artingstall and light-welterweight Jack Catterall will feature on the undercard in Manchester.

Catterall is expected to compete in a tune-up bout after his world title fight against Josh Taylor in March fell through due to an injury to the Scot.

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Clarke faces American Rydell Booker as he looks to improve his 5-0 record.