I want to show the world how good I am - Wood

When Leigh Wood's phone lights up with messages of criticism he smiles. For him, the hate is fuel.

Stored away are screenshots from his detractors, social media posts he reads and re-reads as he channels fury into focus.

But there is one he has taken particularly personally, and which he freely admits has consumed him going into his fight with Mauricio Lara on Saturday - a message from the Mexican himself.

The WBA featherweight title bout in Wood's home city of Nottingham was rearranged from September after Wood withdrew from the initial fight because of injury.

"He said that I faked my injury," Wood told BBC East Midlands Today. "He is going to say stuff, but it's that people read it and believe it that annoys me.

"He will have to pay the consequence for making it personal now. Saying that everyone is running away from him, [that] all the English are chickens. He will find out on fight night."

'I'm better, fitter & stronger'

A torn bicep stopped Wood from getting back in the ring against Lara at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

It was there last year that the 34-year-old beat Michael Conlan in a brutally absorbing 12-round win what was judged by Ring Magazine external-link as both fight of the year and knockout of the year in 2022.

"I get reminded of that fight 10 times a day," Wood said. "Even now, I'm tagged in a video of that knockout every single day.

"I'm ready for another knockout now because I'm sick of seeing it.

"I'm flying, I'm excited for this one. Honesty, I think it will be my best performance to date.

"I see myself winning by knockout and I would be surprised if it gets beyond the halfway mark.

"I want to show the world how good I am. I want to make my city proud."

The injury suffered last summer means Wood has not been in the ring for 11 months.

He does not gloss over the fact that the extended training camp and time spent away from family to prepare for the Lara fight has been difficult.

"It's hard work," he said. "But it's all for the win.

"It's just getting into the routine of it - getting better, fitter, stronger.

"I've had worse times in my career - not getting fights and not having any money.

"When you sacrifice so much, are away from home for so long, there is no way I'm walking out of this gym having not given it 100%.

"This is for myself. I don't know how good I am yet, what level I'm at yet. Winning a world title, defending a world title - I have a few steps to go."

'Ready to end fight any time'

Wood is now the WBA's only featherweight world title holder

The stoppage against Conlan meant Wood kept hold of the WBA's 'regular' title he first won in July 2021. That crown was upgraded to the WBA's only champion after Leo Santa Cruz vacated his 'super' belt in December.

Wood said the change was "good for the fans and the online trolls", who he says provide him with endless material to feed off.

"You can't be a sponge and absorb things from other people because it can affect your mental health," Wood said.

"When I see those things I share them, I save them, I reply sometimes and use it as fuel because a lot of times those people are saying things because they couldn't do it themselves, so they are trying to tell you you can't do it.

"I use it as fuel, and that fuel motivates me and sometimes even inspires me."

Mexican Lara, 24, who fought Josh Warrington twice in 2021 - beating him at Wembley Arena before a technical draw at Headingley - is a fighter that Wood knows will demand his full concentration.

He sees the man known as 'Bronco' as "dangerous" but insists he has "everything to win".

"He's hot-headed and quite reckless," Wood said.

"I have to be on it from the first bell - I can't switch off. He said that, I know that and I'm not going to.

"I'm the smarter fighter, I'm dangerous and a big puncher.

"What he has to do to win is take chances. When he tries, I will be ready to end that fight at any time."