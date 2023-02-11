Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Slough's Adam Azim is unbeaten in eight fights as a professional

Britain's Adam Azim remains unbeaten after earning a unanimous points decision against Nicaragua's Santos Reyes at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

The Slough-born lightweight extended his record to eight wins but was taken to 10 rounds for the first time.

He had won his last six bouts by knockout and had previously unbeaten Reyes, 25, on the canvas in the second round but was unable to put him away.

London-born Caroline Dubois claimed her sixth pro win on the undercard.

"I landed that right on the button," Azim, 20, told Sky Sports. "I thought he was gone.

"I would rate my performance as probably an eight out of 10. He was very tough."

Reyes came into the bout on the back of 12 victories and showed his experience, getting back to his feet after a right-hand from Azim on the chin meant his legs buckled, but he held on to see out the second round.

Azim remained dominant throughout, controlling the contest without being able to find the knockout blow, and was rewarded by all three judges who scored the fight 100-89 in his favour.

Trainer Shane McGuigan said it was the fight they had wanted.

"We got a knockdown, he got rounds, he got experience. He got a guy that had a tight guard and pushed him back," said McGuigan.

"He learnt how to pace the rounds as well, so these are all the things we're doing in the gym but actually got to showcase on the live stage."

Dubois earns three-round knockout

Dubois continued an impressive start to her professional career with a stoppage victory over Feriche Mashaury.

The 22-year-old dominated from the off, dropping the Tanzanian early in the second round before the referee stepped in to end the bout 47 seconds into round three.

It was Dubois' sixth win from six since turning professional last year, and fifth successive victory by stoppage.

However, she said she was "frustrated" by how little resistance Mashaury, 25, showed during the bout.

"It's not about going long but I wanted someone who would fight back, throw back," said Dubois.

"She was negative from the first bell. She was literally turning away."

Elsewhere, American O'Shaquie Foster overcame Mexico's previously unbeaten two-division champion Rey Vargas with a unanimous points victory in San Antonio, Texas, to claim the vacant WBC super-featherweight title.

It was the 29-year-old's first shot at a world title and took his record to 20 wins from 22 fights.

"Man, it feels great," said Foster, whose career was slowed by a four-month spell in prison five years ago. "This journey has been crazy."

Vargas, 32, was the WBC super-bantamweight champion from 2017 to 2019 and won the WBC featherweight title last July with a split decision over Filipino Mark Magsayo.