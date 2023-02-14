Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The loss to Liam Smith was the third of Chris Eubank Jr's career

British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr has triggered his rematch clause with Liam Smith.

Eubank, 33, lost to Liverpool's Smith via fourth-round stoppage last month in Manchester.

The domestic bout garnered huge interest after an acrimonious build-up and Eubank has taken the option to immediately seek revenge.

"This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent to my promoters," Eubank said on Instagram.

Smith, 34, moved up in weight to face Eubank at middleweight and was able to spring a shock against the bigger man.

Eubank slumped to the third loss of his career, while Smith collected his 33rd win as a pro and extended his stoppage streak to four in a row.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom has suggested a rematch could be held at Anfield in May, although organisers have a difficult task to find a date that could work, with Liverpool's Premier League season continuing until 28 May.