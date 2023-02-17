I want to show the world how good I am - Wood

Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara - WBA featherweight world title Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Date: Saturday, 18 February Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT.

Briton Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight world title against Mexican Mauricio Lara in Nottingham on Saturday.

The 34-year-old fights in his home town for the second time in a row with the prospect of big bouts in the future should he secure victory.

But Lara has a famous win over Josh Warrington under his belt and is tipped to upset Wood's plans for a big fight at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Can Wood see off the challenge? Or will Lara relieve another Briton of his world title on home soil?

BBC Sport has asked some of boxing's biggest names for their opinions on the fight.

Two-time world champion Josh Warrington: "Lara is the favourite, just, but it should be tight odds. However, I believe Wood will come with a good enough game plan to win.

"Wood should target Lara's body in the early stages and, as he starts to tire, I think he will start to box and take over in the late stages. Potentially, Wood may get a late stoppage. If not then a comfortable points win."

Northern Ireland's former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton: "I think it will be a fantastic fight. Two really big punchers. I think Leigh Wood has more about him than being a big puncher, but I'm not sure Lara does.

"Lara's really unorthodox but that power is dynamite. Wood may not be as powerful as Lara but will be more ring savvy. I hope Leigh Wood can do it and doesn't get carried away with the home crowd and get involved in too much of a fight. I'm sure [his coach] Ben Davison will drill it into him not to do that.

"It will be a cracking fight. I'm not going to pick a winner. But what I will say is that it doesn't go the distance. Someone will get chinned."

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn: "If Leigh Wood can get past three or four rounds I think he can stop him. But those opening rounds are going to be treacherous. How he got off the deck with Michael Conlan, he can't afford to get hit like that on Saturday night. Lara hits hard, is ferocious and doesn't stop coming forward."

Former light-middleweight world champion Hannah Rankin: "I can see potential knockdowns on both sides, but I'm going with another late knockout for Wood."

Featherweight James 'Jazza' Dickens, who beat Wood in 2020: "It's going to be a brilliant fight and I think Leigh Wood will sneak it. I think he'll get a good start by controlling the pace and then late on Lara will force the pace.

"I wouldn't be surprised if either man goes down, but I think Leigh Wood will sneak it late on and get it on a close decision, maybe a controversial decision."

Former super-featherweight world champion and BBC Radio 5 live analyst Barry Jones: "It's a real pick 'em fight, and whoever gets the better start might be the one who prevails. I'm going for Lara in a real firefight.

"I just think his looping punches will be harder for wood to block and counter off, than the more conventional work of Wood. Either way, it's guaranteed to be explosive while it lasts."

Former IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad: "It's going to be an entertaining fight regardless of the outcome. Both fighters hit tremendously hard. It's going to be one of those fights where you can't afford to blink as one shot can change it all.

"My heart is saying Wood, my brain is saying Lara. Both fighters could leave the ring with a little bit missing out of them. This fight is going to go down in history as a blockbuster."

Wood's coach Ben Davison: "Lara is a dangerous puncher who came out of the abyss against the number one fighter at the time in Josh Warrington.

"Yes, he's dangerous, but he's also reckless, and I don't think he can be reckless against a puncher like Leigh. "