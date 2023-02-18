Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The loss is Wood's third in a 29-fight career

Leigh Wood's reign as WBA featherweight champion is over after the Briton lost in devastating fashion to hard-hitting Mauricio Lara in Nottingham.

The 34-year-old seemed to be in control of the fight and was landing with ease through rounds three to six, before Lara unleased a sensational left hook in the seventh.

Wood hit the canvas and bravely got back to his feet.

But clearly hurt, his trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel.

The defeat is Wood's third in a 29-fight career, while Mexican Lara has won his maiden world title.

"Congratulations to Mauricio Lara, he's great fighter," Wood told DAZN. "I made a mistake and paid for it."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Wood now plans to exercise his rematch clause.

"Firstly, well done to Leigh Wood for taking a fight like this - everyone knows how dangerous Mauricio Lara is," Hearn said.

"I thought Leigh was cruising that fight, won four rounds on the spin, but Mauricio Lara came with a left hook from the heavens."

Heartbreak for Leigh in thriller

Mauricio Lara knocks down Leigh Wood

A fight widely expected to be a shootout between arguably two of the biggest punchers of the division did not disappoint.

The atmosphere and volume moved up a notch as Wood made his entrance, with almost every fan in the arena on their feet. Lara - dressed in red and wearing a sombrero - was unfazed.

Wood channelled that support in the opening round to connect with a looping left and straight right, but was cut above the left eye after an accidental clash of heads.

The champion started strongly in the second, connecting to Lara's body and following it up with an uppercut, but it seemed to spur Lara on and he launched a ferocious attack towards the end of the round.

Relentless punching to the head and body had Wood - with blood dripping down the side of his face - wincing.

But Wood recovered brilliantly to land a terrific straight right in the third, and followed it up with more single shots which pierced Lara's guard. The fight was delivering on all expectations.

With Lara's unconventional style - punching from angles with a straight-on stance and leaving himself open - Leigh started to land more frequently in the fourth.

Lara nodded and smiled after taking a body shot from Wood in the fifth - perhaps a sign he was hurt and which way this fight was heading.

Wood got a real foothold in the sixth as a desperate Lara started to get more reckless and was missing wildly.

Lara was going to be a danger at any time in the fight, however, and he stunned the East Midlands crowd with a fantastic short left hook to end Wood's night.

With Wood unsteady on his legs, Davison saved his fighter from any more danger.

Victory for Mexican Lara brought his maiden world title

Lara-Wood II or Lara-Warrington III?

With so much emphasis nowadays put on protecting an unbeaten record, Wood has bounced back from defeats before and should be applauded for taking on a feared puncher in Lara as a voluntary defence, when easier options were available.

If the rematch does not happen, two-time world champion Josh Warrington was ringside and could face Lara for a third time.

Warrington suffered a shock first career defeat by Lara in February 2021, before their rematch seven months later was declared a technical draw after an accidental head clash in the second round.

Wood himself was eyeing a lucrative all-British match-up against Warrington in a stadium fight at his beloved Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

That fight is still a possibility. Leeds fighter Warrington is also coming off a defeat having lost his IBF title to Luis Alberto Lopez in December.