Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mikaela Mayer (left) lost her world titles and unbeaten record to Alycia Baumgardner in October

Former super-featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer will move up to lightweight and face Christina Linardatou in London on 15 April.

The 32-year-old will feature on the undercard of the heavyweight fight between Joe Joyce and Zhang Zhilei at the Copper Box Arena.

Mayer has won 17 fights and lost one since turning professional in 2017.

She lost her IBF and WBO titles to Alycia Baumgardner by split decision at London's O2 Arena in October.

"She's an aggressive, come-forward fighter, which is going to force me use all my tools," Mayer said of Linardatou.

"I didn't want to fight anyone other than a top contender. I'm hungry and motivated to prove that I'm still the best."

Mayer had previously said she was looking for an immediate rematch with fellow American Baumgardner, having felt she should have won a close encounter against her rival.

Greece's Linardatou is a two-time light-welterweight champion with a record of 14 wins and two defeats.

The 34-year-old lost by unanimous decision to Ireland's Katie Taylor in 2019 but is the only woman to have beaten Baumgardner, winning by split decision in 2018.