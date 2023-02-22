Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Liam Smith (right) was expected to have a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr next but may now have the opportunity to become a two-weight world champion

The WBO has ordered Janibek Alimkhanuly to defend his middleweight world title against Briton Liam Smith.

Both parties have 20 days to agree a deal before purse bids are called.

Kazakhstan's Alimkhanuly is unbeaten in 13 professional fights, while Smith has 33 wins, three defeats and a draw.

Liverpool's Smith, a former light-middleweight champion, was expected to face Chris Eubank Jr for a second time after beating his domestic rival last month.

Eubank Jr, who suffered a fourth-round stoppage defeat by the 34-year-old at the AO Arena in Manchester, activated a rematch clause earlier this month.

Smith was WBO light-middleweight champion between 2015 and 2016, before losing his belt to Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Alimkhanuly has held the middleweight world title since August 2022, having been upgraded from interim champion.

The 29-year-old defended his title against Briton Denzel Bentley in November, winning by unanimous decision.