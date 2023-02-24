Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Garcia (left) and Davis are both unbeaten in their professional boxing careers

A much-anticipated fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia has been scheduled for 22 April in Las Vegas.

The American boxers posted on social media confirming the bout, while Golden Boy Promotions announced the deal had been done for the pair to meet.

Davis, 28, defended his WBA 'regular' lightweight title in January and has 26 knockouts in his 28 unbeaten fights.

Garcia last fought in July 2022 when he beat Javier Fortuna and the 24-year-old has a 23-0 record, with 19 knockouts.

Their meeting is expected to be a non-title 136lb catchweight fight and a venue has yet to be announced.

The bout has been scheduled after rival promoters and broadcasters had months of negotiations.

Showtime, Davis' and promoter Premier Boxing Champions' long-time network, has agreed a deal with DAZN, the streaming service which is the home of Garcia, who competes for Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.