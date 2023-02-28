Close menu

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: How will Saudi Arabia fight affect 'traditional' boxing's future?

By Kal SajadBBC Sport

Tommy Fury celebrates in the ring after beating Jake Paul
Tommy Fury has now won all nine professional bouts after beating Jake Paul by split decision

For many purists, Tommy Fury's win over Jake Paul on Sunday was either a victory for boxing's credibility or a reminder of how social media influencers can, and will continue to, push the boundaries of the sport.

Briton Fury - of Love Island fame and brother of heavyweight champion Tyson - beat Paul by split decision in their grudge match in Saudi Arabia.

Some fight fans felt a win for Fury, the legitimate boxer, rather than Disney-star-turned-YouTuber-turned-pugilist Paul, saved the sport from ridicule.

Others felt the colossal hype generated by the match-up - with both men dominating social media feeds both in the build-up and on fight night - demonstrated just how boxing has evolved in recent years, and the direction it might be heading in.

Two novice professionals from the world of entertainment, with just 14 fights between them, were being talked about more than most world champions.

BBC Sport speaks to fighters and promoters to ask whether Paul v Fury was a positive for the future of 'traditional' boxing? And is the lure of lucrative bouts against social media celebrities - rather than pursuing titles - now a more attractive option for professional boxers?

'Fury's win a step in the right direction for boxing'

After winning the eight-round contest, 23-year-old Fury praised Paul's performance and described him as a "proper boxer", not just a celebrity with more than 22m Instagram followers.

Paul, 26, turned professional in 2020 but had only faced a fellow YouTuber, a basketballer and MMA fighters before fighting Fury.

Britain's former world champion Carl Froch - who earlier this month shared a back and forth with Paul after saying he would knock the American out - believes Fury's victory "was a step in the right direction for professional boxing".

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Froch said: "He [Tommy] has done professional boxing purists and the sport of boxing a massive favour by exposing him [Paul] for what he is.

"When you look at Jake Paul and a number of the other influencer YouTubers, they cannot fight professional fighters. They're not professional boxers. They're YouTubers and they're just playing at it."

Former world champion Richie Woodhall was more complimentary towards Paul's boxing ability.

"He's serious about the game and wants to be looked upon as a professional boxer," Woodhall said on the 5 Live Boxing podcast. "And [from] what I saw tonight, I think he has a future as a professional fighter."

Not as simple as YouTuber & 'proper' boxing

Tommy Fury throws a right hook at Jake Paul during their fight in Saudi Arabia
Some reports suggest Paul's overall prize money could reach £10m, with Fury earning in the region of £2.5m

The landscape of boxing has changed ever since YouTubers Joe Weller and Theo Baker decided to settle their differences in the ring six years ago.

But categorising the sport into either 'YouTuber' or 'traditional' boxing is not so straightforward, and Paul v Fury demonstrated there may be a middle ground.

In contrast to championship-level boxing, there are organisations such as Misfits - a promotional company set up by YouTuber KSI and Wasserman Boxing.

Its bouts are usually headlined by celebrities or social media stars and are sanctioned by the Pro Boxing Association, rather than the British Boxing Board of Control.

Misfits events are broadcast on the DAZN streaming platform, but have been criticised by boxing purists for their unorthodox adaptions of the sport.

In August 2021 KSI fought two men in one night, and Misfits recently said it was exploring 'tag-team' boxing matches.

Both Fury and Paul partake in gruelling training camps, fight in sanctioned bouts and are subjected to the same regulations as other professional boxers.

Promoter Frank Warren has previously said both men are "a world apart from the Misfits nonsense", and Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn also distanced them from the "world of YouTube boxing".

Did the bout attract new audiences?

Fury and Paul 'bringing eyeballs' to boxing - Steve Bunce

The number of pay-per-view buys Fury v Paul generated has not yet been disclosed but the event appeared to reach younger, non-boxing fans.

Anecdotally - judged on social media and conversations across the UK and beyond - there was colossal, perhaps unparalleled, hype surrounding an eight-round contest between two inexperienced fighters.

Whether scrolling through Instagram stories, checking Twitter trends or taking in TikTok, there was a huge buzz throughout fight week.

On fight night, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and boxing legend Mike Tyson were in attendance and popstar Drake bet $400,000 (£335,000) on his compatriot Paul to win by knockout.

BBC boxing pundit Steve Bunce feels both fighters should be credited for the positive impact the event will have on increasing the sport's popularity and diversity of its fanbase.

"They're bringing eyeballs to the sport," Bunce said on BBC Breakfast.

"If Jake Paul can reach 200 million people with one tweet and get it retweeted 10 million times in about five minutes no matter what time he sends the tweet, then if millions and millions of new eyeballs are watching the sport, they're not all going to disappear when the boxing finishes.

"So how is 250,000 potentially new fans going to hurt any sport, whether it's tiddlywinks or boxing? It has to be positive."

Can boxing learn from Paul-Fury?

Rather than identifying Paul v Fury as a threat to mainstream boxing, what can the sport and its athletes learn from its success?

While talent alone takes you a long way, self-promotion can also be key to selling tickets and manoeuvring a boxer into world-title contention.

The likes of Fury, Paul and YouTuber boxers understand the importance of a strong social media presence, and how to create relatable content for an army of loyal fans.

"We need to make sure we build the profiles of the undercard fighters so it's the same for traditional boxing," Hearn says.

"The advantage that YouTube boxing has is everybody knows those fighters and those fights because they've been consuming it via social media the last couple of months."

Will more boxers turn to 'entertainment' fights?

Jake Paul sitting in his corner between rounds during his fight against Tommy Fury
Paul suffered a first loss in his seventh professional fight

Before the fight, Fury said his future plan was to pursue titles, but the Manchester-born fighter has also said he is open to a rematch with Paul or a fight against fellow Briton KSI.

Froch does not believe Fury has the "technique or ability" to challenge for world honours, and a British title is more realistic. But he believes going down that route could be the wrong move.

"He earned millions against Jake. For that kind of level fight, why would you even attempt to try and fight for a British title or a Commonwealth or area title?" Froch said.

"Is he going to be motivated now to go and earn £25,000, maybe £50,000 for his next fight?"

The WBC confirmed Fury will now be ranked in their cruiserweight top 40, a controversial move by the sanctioning body which Bunce says "makes no sense at all".

In theory, as a ranked fighter Fury could be offered a world-title shot in the future.

Purists would undoubtedly question the sport's integrity if a boxer at world or elite level were to ever face a YouTuber, or someone as inexperienced as Fury.

But WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie would welcome the opportunity, and does not feel it would reduce his credentials.

"Deal. Handshake. Sign the contract," the Briton said. "At the end of the day, you've paid your dues, if it gets sanctioned and a YouTuber gets to the point then yeah, cool.

"As a human being, I don't want to do that kind of damage to someone.

"But for them to get a ranking, if you want to pay me more money to box someone who is not on my level, why would I say no?"

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Stewp0t, today at 18:51

    What's the belt for? Most followers on Instagram?

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 18:51

    It shouldn’t. It would be like if “Soccer”-Aid had none of the ex players, wasn’t for charity and of YouTubers and reality stars. Paul gained fame from preteens and Fury is a nepo-sibling who gained fame from Love Island. How many people are going to become actual followers of boxing after this?

  • Comment posted by southpaw, today at 18:49

    It won’t influence boxing. It was a farce from beginning to the end.

  • Comment posted by philbin, today at 18:48

    I feel sorry for proper pugilists

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 18:47

    This isn’t competitive sport.It’s entertainment in the same way that a pop concert is entertainment.
    The event gives serious sports a bad name and I sincerely hope that it’s not the shape of things to come.
    Whatever next-celebrity Wimbledon?

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 18:47

    What belt was Fury parading after the fight? 🤣 I can't believe that people actually paid to watch it but obviously they do in massive numbers. Giving the winner a top 40 ranking is farcical though. Fury will continue his circus, probably be a rematch, followed by another reality TV "star". Maybe that Louis Spence?

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 18:45

    Ridiculous article. Tommy Fury is the reality TV "star"; he's a bodybuilder who got into boxing off the back of his half-brother Tyson's fame.

    Tommy Fury is not considered to be a more "legitimate" boxer than Jake Paul; by all accounts, Jake Paul is the more talented boxer, and many commentators believe Fury was lucky to escape with a win.

    Both are club-level boxers, but Paul is more talented.

  • Comment posted by john , today at 18:42

    They’ll be using feather dusters next to fight with so as not hurt your opponent too badly !!!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:41

    Have to be insane to pay to watch that guff.

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 18:41

    vacuous nonsense..
    hardly going to be up there with the great fights..
    loads more followers on social media though

    boxing is going to be marginalised as a sport soon as US fighters will not want to do the hard yards when they can become Jake Paul or just fight someone like him. Be just the roadsweepers

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 18:39

    Just ban this non-sport.After all it's only legalized Grievous Bodily Harm that encourages violence.

  • Comment posted by two-jacks, today at 18:39

    If taken for what it is and brings new fans to the sport then I've no objections.
    However, putting it on pay per view and both fighters earning millions must stick in the craw of all the "true" boxers setting out on their careers.
    Many rely on selling tickets to their friends to make a bout pay.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:38

    This is the boxing equivalent of say one of us here on HYS being called up to play for England at the Euros..

    Stop making Stupid People Famous!!

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 18:46

      OmNom replied:
      Erm, it's Tommy Fury who's the less talented boxer. It's the equivalent of one of us being called up to play for England because our half-brother plays for England - even though we're crap at football.

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 18:33

    'Paul suffered a first loss in his seventh professional fight', ermmm what? Paul suffered his first loss as a professional, in his first fight as a 'professional' which realistically he is not and never will be. BBC being extremely lazy or extremely wrong.

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 18:50

      OmNom replied:
      No, you just don't understand the difference between professional and amateur boxing.

      The WBC, a professional boxing organisation, sanctioned the fight (and awarded a paper belt to the winner). As it was sanctioned by the WBC, the fight was boxed under professional rules. Both boxers got paid huge money, unlike amateurs who don't fight for purses.

      Thus, it was a professional fight.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:32

    Watched boxing for 60 years.
    Old enough to remember Cassius Clay fighting Brian London.

    Couldn't name you 10 current British boxers.
    Fury,AJ and Benn and Eubank (living off there dads reputations)

    The rest ??????

    So as much as people think this fight was a farce.at least it gets media attention.

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 18:53

      OmNom replied:
      "Couldn't name you 10 current British boxers."

      I can name 10 currently active British boxers:

      * Dubois, Dubois
      * Fury, Fury, Fury
      * Smith, Smith
      * Yafai, Yafai, Yafai

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:32

    Anyone remember Ricky Gervais v Grant Bovey. There was a fight 🤣

  • Comment posted by EPH, today at 18:27

    Jake Paul actually put on a decent show. Tommy Fury looked a little bit "Anthony Joshua" (too bulky) to fight a fast, smooth fight, but was obviously the better fighter. Much better entertainment than, say McGregor crossover fights, but that isn't saying much.

    • Reply posted by bogmanstar, today at 18:49

      bogmanstar replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by A Person , today at 18:26

    The mid fight interview where you get a family member to call the opponents family "bitches" should now be made compulsory !

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:27

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

