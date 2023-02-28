Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano on a split-decision points victory at Madison Square Garden last year

Katie Taylor's world title rematch with Amanda Serrano has been postponed after the Puerto Rican sustained an injury.

Fight promoters announced on Tuesday that the bout, due to take place in Dublin in May, "will not go ahead as planned".

"The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout," a statement said.

Irish fighter Taylor beat Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight title in New York last May.

Their rematch was confirmed after Serrano became undisputed featherweight world champion with a unanimous points win over Erika Cruz earlier this month.

The lightweight title showdown this year was set to be a homecoming for 36-year-old Bray native Taylor, who has never fought in Ireland as a professional.

There has been no announcement as to whether she will now face a different opponent in Dublin on 20 May.

The Taylor-Serrano rematch had been lined up to take place at Croke Park, the GAA's headquarters, but that seemed to have been ruled out due to cost issues.

Conor McGregor made a public offer to help bring the fight to Croke and promoter Eddie Hearn met with the UFC star in Dublin to discuss his potential involvement.

Taylor and Serrano made history as the first female contest to top the card at Madison Square Garden, with the Irishwoman winning on points.