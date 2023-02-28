Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Benn was scheduled to fight Chris Eubank Jr on 8 October last year

Conor Benn says he has "serious concerns" about the testing system in boxing after the WBC ruled his failed drugs test was not "intentional".

Benn, 26, also criticised the conduct of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) as he tried to clear his name.

The WBC ruled "there were no failures in procedures" connected to Benn's sample but he disputed that claim.

"My sample appears to have come back clear the first [time] it was tested," Benn said in a post on social media. external-link

"Without explanation, it was retested again after nine days and only then did it show a trace positive result."

Benn failed two voluntary drug tests for the female fertility drug clomifene before his cancelled October 2022 bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

"I have never previously failed any kind of anti-doping test, and passed multiple tests with both Ukad (UK Anti-Doping) and Vada (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) in close proximity to the two tests that returned adverse findings.

"This adds further proof to my belief that the findings were testing errors."

He added: "Everything that I have learnt during this process from talking to many experts gives me serious concerns about the whole testing system in the sport.

"Anti-doping protections are obviously extremely important, but so is ensuring people are given due process and presumed innocent until proven guilty."

The WBC said Benn's failed test could have been caused by a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs".

"At no point did I indicate that I failed any Vada tests because of contaminated eggs," said Benn.

"As part of its lengthy investigation, the WBC instructed its own experts to review my supplements and diet, and they concluded that egg contamination was the most likely cause.

"Those experts have seen this issue arise in elite athletes across other sports, and I have no reason to question their analysis when it concludes I am not a cheat."

Benn is still under investigation by Ukad and the BBBofC and is unable to fight in the United Kingdom as he does not have a boxing licence.

In terms of the BBBofC, he was critical of the governing body and accused it of attacking him and "treating me with utter contempt".

Benn added: "I wouldn't wish for my worst enemy to experience what me and my family have gone through, but next time I step into the ring I will be mentally tougher than I ever was before."

Following the WBC ruling into Benn's case, the BBBofC said it was aware of the findings and said "the WBC is a sanctioning body and not a governing body".

It added: "The decision of the WBC does not affect the ongoing implementation of the BBBofC's rules."