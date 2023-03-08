Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Caroline Dubois (right) defeated Tanzania's Feriche Mashaury at Wembley in February

Rising British boxing star Caroline Dubois is targeting a world title fight before the end of the year.

The London-born 22-year-old lightweight has won all six of her fights since turning professional in 2022.

Five of those victories were stoppages, including beating Tanzania's Feriche Mashaury inside three rounds at Wembley in February.

"Hopefully by the end of this year I'll be in major contention, fighting for a world title," Dubois told BBC London.

"That's what I'm pushing for. I want every fight to be a step up and something I can learn from and if not (this year) be in major contention to fight for one next year.

"We had a slight setback in the first fight but I want to keep pushing and push as hard as I can."

Dubois' attempt at a first professional fight was dogged by two opponents pulling out but February's victory over Mashaury in her sixth bout maintained the reputation that last year saw her billed as the "next face of women's boxing".

Former BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello said in 2018 he was "tempted" to describe her as "the best female boxer" he had seen.

Fighting in her teenage years out of the Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club, located in west London at the base of Grenfell Tower which was destroyed by a fire in 2017, Dubois won the European Youth championships four times and was crowned World Youth champion before claiming gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

However, the south paw's Tokyo Olympics, in 2021, ended in disappointment and tears as she lost her quarter-final bout in a 3-2 split decision against Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee.

"I still haven't got over it but it's the losses that make you stronger," Dubois reflected.

Sudaporn Seesondee (left) defeated Dubois in their quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics

"What I was doing, it wasn't good enough and defeat at the Olympics told me I had to raise my game."

Dubois is the younger sister of Daniel Dubois who moved a step closer to a shot at a major heavyweight title by knocking out American Trevor Bryan to claim the the WBA "regular" heavyweight title in Miami last June.

Both Dubois siblings, who were raised in Greenwich, are trained by Shane McGuigan, who has also trained world champions in Carl Frampton and Josh Taylor.

"She's got great reflexes, balance and she possesses a lot of power," McGuigan told BBC London.

"We're three or four fights away from fighting for a world title.

"That's the standard that I think she should be setting."

Dubois is well aware of her position as a female role model as well and, with International Women's Day on 8 March, her message to anyone looking to follow in her footsteps are clear.

"Stay committed and stay dedicated," Dubois added. "You're the only one that is going to be responsible for your success or failure.

"When the going gets tough, roll with the punches and keeping pushing forward because it's going to be hard and going to be a journey."