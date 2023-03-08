Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Hannah Rankin returns to action having lost her WBA light-middleweight title to England's Terri Harper in September

Get your fix of combat sports on the BBC this weekend, with live coverage of British stars fighting on stacked boxing and Bellator MMA cards.

Start your Friday evening with live boxing from Wolverhampton, where there are five fights, including Scotland's former world champion Hannah Rankin making her return against American Logan Holler in a co-main event light-middleweight contest.

Also on the undercard, England's Kirstie Bavington faces Canadian Kandi Wyatt for the WBA intercontinental welterweight title, while in the main event Ricky Summers will challenge Joel McIntyre for the English light-heavyweight title.

Michael 'Venom' Page will face Japan's Goiti Yamauchi after losing out on a split decision to Logan Storley on his previous appearance

Then, you can turn your attention to California, where Bellator MMA is back with British stars Michael 'Venom' Page and Linton Vassell in action.

Welterweight MVP takes on Japan's Goiti Yamauchi, after losing his last fight to Logan Storley at Wembley Arena in May, while Vassell will fight Russian Valentin Moldavsky in an exciting heavyweight bout.

Friday night also marks the start of the Bellator MMA Lightweight World Grand Prix, with newly-crowned world champion Usman Nurmagomedov facing off against Benson "Smooth" Henderson.

Nurmagomedov, who is the younger cousin of former pound-for-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be placing his title, reputation, and a perfect 16-0 record on the line against one of the most decorated lightweights of all time in Henderson, who himself will be competing in his 12th world title fight.

The co-main event of the night is the lightweight grand prix quarter-final clash between Azerbaijan's knock-out artist Tofiq Musayev and hard-hitting Russian Alexander Shabliy. Victory here would take one of these fighters a step closer towards challenging for the world title - and the $1m (£840,000) prize that comes with it.

All of the night's action is available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. The programme will also be available in full on catch-up.

Live coverage

All coverage times are GMT and subject to late changes

Friday, 10 March

19:30-22:30 - Boxing including Rankin v Holler - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

23:55 - MMA: Bellator 292: Prelims - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 11 March

03:00 - MMA: Bellator 292: Main event, including Page v Yamauchi - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Watch Bellator 292 live on BBC iPlayer