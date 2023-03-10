Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn has won all 21 bouts since turning professional in 2016

Conor Benn will fight in America or the Middle East in June, possibly against Manny Pacquiao or Chris Eubank Jr, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Benn, 26, failed two voluntary drug tests for the female fertility drug clomifene before his cancelled October bout with Eubank Jr.

He was cleared of "intentional doping" by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for a positive test in July, but still under investigation by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control - and unable to fight in Britain.

Hearn says Benn's opponent will be announced within the next two weeks.

"He will fight in June - that fight will take place in America or the Middle East," Matchroom Boxing's Hearn told the 5 live boxing podcast.

"There are three fighters in the running for that. Manny Pacquiao has been leaked, we'll have to see if he's the guy. He [Benn] wants it, he's the one who called for that fight, Manny Pacquiao.

"But, for me, I still love the Chris Eubank fight. That fight has gone from a family rivalry to just bitter hatred between the pair of them. I'd like that to sort them out in the ring."

Benn and Eubank were scheduled to meet on 8 October at a catchweight of 157lb - 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

Middleweight Eubank Jr then took a fight with Liverpool's Liam Smith in January, but lost via fourth-round stoppage.

The 33-year-old has triggered a rematch clause with Smith.

Filipino Pacquiao, 44, is widely considered an all-time great and retired from the sport in 2021 to pursue a career in politics.

'I want Benn to fight in UK again'

Hearn also said he would like to see "Benn and the board come to an agreement", so he can "fight in this country again".

Having failed the two voluntary drug tests, Benn gave up his licence in the weeks after his planned contest with Eubank was cancelled.

"Ultimately I want Conor Benn to fight in Britain - and for that to happen we need to speak to the board and get it comfortable with its position," added Hearn.

The WBC - one of the sport's four major sanctioning bodies - released its findings last month, which were administered as part of its clean boxing initiative.

In a statement, the WBC cleared Benn of intentional doping and said a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" could have caused the positive test in July.

Benn provided a 270-page document to the WBC outlining his defence, but insisted eggs were never offered as an excuse. He also said he does not "accept" the banned substance was ever in his system.

"I think he's already made his point, in terms of some of the issues surrounding his report and in particular the points he got across in his report," Hearn said.

We do not license boxers - WBC chief Sulaiman on Benn ruling

"The WBC has now cleared Conor Benn, I think that's important. People can say, 'but the commission hasn't' -yeah but the people who are in charge of that testing have cleared Conor Benn."

Following the WBC ruling into Benn's case, the BBBofC said it was aware of the findings and added "the WBC is a sanctioning body and not a governing body".

Benn said he intends to sue the governing body and claimed the organisation which administered the drug tests - the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association - was at fault for the positive tests.

"The problem right now is there is a legal case ensuing between Conor Benn and the British Boxing Board of Control," added Hearn.

"The board now has been very outspoken. I feel it has handled it very poorly - and a lot of people did, us included. We need to get together and say how do we move forward.

"It doesn't help when the board is out giving media interviews, when ultimately the board governs the sport in this country."