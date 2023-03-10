Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Collins says he has "got everything absolutely on point" in his preparation for the fight against Beech

Nathaniel Collins added the British featherweight title to his Commonwealth crown with a seventh-round stoppage of James Beech Jnr in Glasgow.

The Scot, 26, floored his English opponent with a huge body shot to extend his professional record to 12-0.

It marked an impressive return for Collins 10 months after he injured his hand in his Commonwealth title retention against Jacob Robinson.

He took control in the early rounds before delivering the telling blow.