Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went face-to-face after Fury's win over Derek Chisora in December

The World Boxing Association says it has received confirmation of an "agreement" between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's teams for their undisputed heavyweight fight.

The unification bout is due to take place on 29 April at Wembley Stadium, but on Friday, Usyk's promoter said the fight was "unlikely to happen next".

However, the WBA says external-link an agreement was made before Friday's 22:00 GMT deadline, though both sides have requested time to "work on the contracts to close the deal".

A lawyer for Ukrainian Usyk told news agency Reuters the parties had agreed terms that will see Britain's Fury take a 70% split to Usyk's 30%.

Earlier on Friday, Fury posted on his social media channels offering the 70/30 split.

Usyk, in a later Instagram video external-link , said he would accept if the Englishman immediately donated £1m to the people of Ukraine, and also gave up one percent of his purse to Ukraine for every day he delayed.

Fury, 34, is the WBC champion while 36-year-old Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk has won all his 20 professional bouts, while Fury has 33 victories and one draw on his record.