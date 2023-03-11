Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Pacheco (right) was fighting in the UK for the first time

Unbeaten American Diego Pacheco stopped Briton Jack Cullen in the fourth round to win the vacant WBO International super-middleweight title in Liverpool.

Pacheco dropped Cullen with a brutal left to the body, before a double jab and straight right ended the fight.

On the undercard, Rhiannon Dixon beat Vicky Wilkinson in the sixth round to win the Commonwealth lightweight title.

Darragh Foley stopped Robbie Davies Jr in the second round after the Liverpool fighter suffered an ankle injury.

Pacheco shows class, agony for Davies Jr

Pacheco and Cullen headlined the card at the M&S Bank Arena after Liverpool's former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith withdrew through injury earlier this month.

Cullen - a durable opponent who has challenged for the European title - was considered to be 22-year-old Pacheco's toughest test to date.

The 29-year-old from Bolton made a good start, but as soon as Pacheco settled the gulf in class was clear to see.

The American demonstrated a variation of punches, slick boxing skill and power shots. Cullen got up at the count of seven after being dropped, but was wincing. Three accurate punches followed from Pacheco, with Cullen's hands down by his sides, for a clinical finish.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn - who signed Pacheco when the fighter was 17 - said he could no longer be considered a prospect.

"He's beautifully poised to do great things in boxing," Hearn said. "I'm so excited for the future. Remember this moment, because I think you will see this man ruling the 168lb division."

Pacheco, who has now won 18 fights with 15 knockouts, added: "I feel ready for anyone in the division, anyone in boxing. I feel like I can compete with anyone."

In the chief support, Davies Jr suffered a fourth career loss in 27 fights, but his latest defeat ended in unfortunate circumstances.

Foley dropped Davies Jr with a right towards the end second round, and Davies was floored again at the start of the third. He beat the count but was hobbling, with the referee calling off the fight.

Replays showed Davies went over his right ankle. Clearly in pain, he sat on a stool immediately afterwards as his coaching team cut off the boot.

Dixon claims first title, wins for Fisher, McGrail, Hatton and Fiaz

Dixon won by stoppage for the first time in her eight-fight career

Undefeated Dixon, who worked as a pharmacist before going full-time as a boxer last year, won a title in her eighth professional fight.

The 27-year-old - trained by former world champion Anthony Crolla - floored Wilkinson after a barrage of shots to the body in the sixth round.

The previously unbeaten Wilkinson was dropped again by a right hook to the stomach, before the fight was waved off.

Also on the undercard, fan favourite Johnny Fisher beat Italian heavyweight Alfonso Damiani in the fourth round by TKO for an eighth straight professional win.

The Romford Bull pleased his travelling fans from Essex with a left hook, followed by a right that rocked back Damiani's head, before the referee halted the contest.

Highly rated super-bantamweight Peter McGrail beat Argentine Nicolas Botelli on points in a 10-round contest. Liverpool's McGrail - a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist - put on a classy performance to win every round on all three judges' scorecards.

There were also wins for unbeaten lightweights Campbell Hatton - son of former world champion Ricky Hatton - and Aqib Fiaz.