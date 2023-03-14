Close menu

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to face Britain's John Ryder in undisputed title fight in Mexico

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is a four-weight world champion

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his belts against Britain's John Ryder on 6 May in Mexico.

The fight at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara will be the first time Alvarez has fought in his home country for more than 11 years.

Alvarez, 32, defended his undisputed crown against Gennady Golovkin in September in their trilogy fight.

Londoner Ryder, 34, is the WBO mandatory challenger.

Ryder has a record of 32 wins and five losses from 37 fights and his previous world-title shot was a points loss to Callum Smith in 2019.

He beat Zach Parker for the vacant WBO interim super-middleweight title in November.

Four-weight world champion Alvarez will be fighting in his 63rd bout, having had 58 wins, two losses and two draws.

He won the IBF title from Caleb Plant in November 2021 to add to his WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

The Mexican says he is "happy" to be returning to the ring after wrist surgery in late 2022.

"I was unsure of when I'd be coming back," said Alvarez. "Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I'm from, makes me especially happy.

"And in John Ryder, I'm facing a very competitive fighter."

Ryder added: "There's no denying that Canelo is one of the greats and I've got a lot of respect for what he's achieved in the sport, but I fully believe this is my time to fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion."

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Burrows, today at 19:20

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 19:20

    Never heard of Ryder until now. Good luck to him, he'll need it.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:18

    You’ll need a micrometer to measure how short the odds will be on a Canelo win…

  • Comment posted by The Oracle , today at 19:18

    Wonder who’s going to win that! Jeez predictable :-)

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 19:17

    Will Bez be in the corner and the walk on music ‘Kinky Afro’?

  • Comment posted by Waikiki, today at 19:16

    He's got NO chance 🤣

    • Reply posted by The Oracle , today at 19:19

      The Oracle replied:
      Norfolk and chance :-)

  • Comment posted by Snake Plissken, today at 19:13

    Couldn’t John ask his twin Jack to take the fight?

  • Comment posted by lightning mcqueen, today at 19:12

    Outrageous. Eddie Hearn at his best.

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, today at 19:11

    This won't justify pay per view

  • Comment posted by nickh, today at 19:07

    Ridiculous match. Makes no sense.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 19:06

    Another hand pickeded opponent and fight date, does this guy have shares in the organisations? 2 failed drugs tests and still fighting!

    • Reply posted by mustymarks, today at 19:09

      mustymarks replied:
      As long they all make good money all else is irrelevant

      They will find ways to bend rules when they want to

  • Comment posted by Pedro the General, today at 19:05

    Ryder is bullish, strong, confident but he’s only ever fought a few guys with the elite experience of Canelo: Smith, Saunders and Fielding. He lost against all of them. Canelo smashed Saunders, battered Fielding and pummelled Smith.

  • Comment posted by bettyswollox, today at 18:57

    Oh dear. Another easy payday for Alvarez.

