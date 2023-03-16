Last updated on .From the section Boxing

World title loss to Lara frustrating - Wood

Leigh Wood says he is preparing to face Mauricio Lara in a world title rematch in his home city of Nottingham in May.

The 34-year-old was stopped by Lara in February, and is already training twice a day to try to reclaim his WBA featherweight belt.

Wood said Nottingham Forest's City Ground and Motorpoint Arena, where he lost their initial fight, were options.

"I had a week off and I'm ready to go. I'm 100% confident I will get it," Wood told BBC East Midlands Today.

"We are in a contract, so it's down to me. It's just the dates.

"We also have a set figure, a certain amount of money we have got to earn and the only place we can do that is in Nottingham without the promoter losing money.

"It's probably 99% going to be back in Nottingham and soon. It could be May, so we'll know in the next few weeks."

Wood said he spoke to Lara in the changing room after the loss and made his intentions clear.

"He was very respectful," Wood added. "He said if I was ever over in Mexico, I could stay with his family. It's nice, but at the same time I want my belt back.

"I'm hungry, it's ignited a fire inside me."

Wood said the cuts and bruises from the fight were the only reasons he took any time off.

He said he learned from the stoppage and added that he was "at peace" with trainer Ben Davison's decision to throw in the towel late in the seventh round when the featherweight appeared to be shaken after being knocked down.

Wood seemed to be in control of the fight up to that point and was unanimously up on points when stopped.

"I had him beat, he was running out of ideas and gassing," Wood said.

"I got a little too carried away and thought he was ready to go - and he wasn't. I swapped shots with him, held my feet and paid the price.

"I got up way too fast and still had plenty of time.

"I should have composed myself, looked at that ref to show him I was alright and taken a breath before then standing up. But it's all experience."