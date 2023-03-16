Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joshua Buatsi says his offer to face WBA 'Super' light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol came with "many caveats" and agreeing to it would have been "very short-sighted".

The 30-year-old was previously promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom, but has now joined promotional company Boxxer.

Hearn had said Buatsi turned down seven figures to fight Russian Bivol.

"Was it as simple as being offered X amount of money to fight Bivol? No. That wasn't it," Buatsi told BBC Sport.

"It came with caveats. Saying yes would have been very short-sighted, but in the long run it wouldn't have benefitted me.".

Buatsi, a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, says the attraction of fighting on Sky Sports was of one of the main reasons he chose to sign with Boxxer.

Matchroom Boxing fights have been streamed on the DAZN app, while Boxxer has an exclusive agreement with Sky Sports.

DAZN has subsequently announced a deal to be broadcast on a Sky channel, starting from 23 March.

Buatsi says agreeing to the stipulations in the offer to challenge Bivol would "have kept me on the DAZN platform for another two, three or even more years".

He added: "I don't think it's a platform which suits my career. There's nothing wrong with a fighter waking up and saying that structure won't work for me, let me make a change. It's our career. I only get one attempt at this."

'A new start but also a continuation'

Buatsi (right) has been out of action since beating Craig Richards on points last year. His next fight will be on 6 May at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham

Ghana-born Buatsi has won all 16 of his fights since turning professional in 2017, but has been out of the ring since beating Craig Richards on points in May 2022.

He has since parted ways with his management company 258 MGT, and with a new broadcaster and new promoter in Ben Shalom, Buatsi is feeling "optimistic" about the future.

"It's a new start but also a continuation of where I left off," he added. "There's a type of relationship Ben has with the fighters which stands out.

"Whether it be the things he has done for women's boxing by putting on Claress Shields v Savannah Marshall, or the excitement of the big box-office events he's put on, such as Amir Khan v Kell Brook or Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith.

"The person who is doing all that is the promoter, Ben."

'Yarde fight is inevitable'

Buatsi, who is ranked number one with the WBA, will return to the ring on 6 May at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. He expects his opponent to be a "highly-ranked boxer".

Signing with Boxxer has also opened up a potential future fight against Briton Dan Azeez, who won the European light-heavyweight title on Saturday with victory over Frenchman Thomas Faure in Paris.

Buatsi says those fans who believe he is pursuing an easier fight against Azeez over tougher opponents such as Matchroom's Callum Smith or Bivol are "talking without knowledge or doing any research."

He added: "Dan has won Southern Area, English, Commonwealth, British and European titles. He's top 10 in the world. I didn't make those rankings. People shouldn't think he's not a good fighter."

Buatsi says he was approached by Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions when searching for a new promoter, which could have set up a fight against fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde.

But Buatsi says that match-up - one which boxing fans have been clamouring for - is more likely to happen now that he has left Matchroom.

"We've seen Boxxer and Frank Warren work together before so it's something that's not unrealistic," he said.

"I do believe and hope Boxxer will be able to provide such fights. It has to happen sooner rather than later.

"There's always going to be interest in the fight, but you don't want to be in a situation when people think both fighter's are past their peak.

"I'm sure a time will come when it's inevitable. He's on his own path and so am I, but the time will come."