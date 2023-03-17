Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua's comeback fight against Jermaine Franklin will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua's comeback fight against Jermaine Franklin will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday, 1 April.

Joshua, 33, will be looking for his first win since 2020 following two consecutive defeats by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Jeanette Kwakye will present coverage of the fight at London's O2 Arena.

Live commentary of the bout will also be available on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

Commentary will be led by Ronald McIntosh, who will be alongside Steve Bunce and Carl Froch to cover the bout.

Joshua will be fighting for the first time at the O2 Arena since 2016 against American Franklin, who recently lost to Dillian Whyte on points.