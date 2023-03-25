Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Briton Lawrence Okolie defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a comfortable but scrappy points win over David Light at Manchester's AO Arena.

Okolie, 30, was the busier fighter, landing more power punches to beat his mandatory challenger, but he was docked a point for excessive holding.

He had New Zealander Light, 31, in trouble in the 10th and 11th rounds but could not find the finish.

The judges scored it 116-112, 119-108 and 117-110 to Okolie.

