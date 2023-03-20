Watch: Katie Taylor talks about her Dublin 'homecoming fight' against Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor says there was a time when she thought her first professional fight in Ireland "might never happen".

The 36-year-old will bid to become a two-weight undisputed world champion when she takes on England's Chantelle Cameron at Dublin's 3Arena on 20 May.

Ireland's Taylor challenged Cameron to the fight on Instagram in February.

"I'm very excited for my homecoming to bring professional boxing home with one of the best fights there is out there," Taylor told BBC Sport NI.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor is moving up a weight to fight world light-welterweight champion Cameron after Amanda Serrano pulled out of a world title rematch with the Dubliner because of injury.

Taylor beat Serrano on points to retain her undisputed lightweight title in New York in May, the first female contest to top the card at Madison Square Garden.

"Two undisputed champions going head to head with big-time boxing back in Ireland - there was a time I thought this was never going to happen for me. But we're here now - we've got the fight made," said Taylor.

"I'm not one for using social media but when I do it makes an impact and, once we knew Serrano was out of the equation, we knew Chantelle was an obvious choice.

"She has a spotless career, is an undisputed champion and has the style to make this an epic. We could have picked an easier route but I wanted to give the fans a fight that was worthy of this long wait.

"I haven't got a problem stepping up a weight. I've won a world title at this weight before and it's a chance to win more belts and become an undisputed two-weight world champion.

"It's a tough task but I'm up for the challenge. I'm very confident and very motivated for this fight."

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron with fight promoter Eddie Hearn

Croke Park fight 'would be amazing'

The long-awaited homecoming bout for the Bray fighter had looked like it could take place at Croke Park, the GAA's headquarters, before security cost issues led promoter Eddie Hearn to instead choose the 3Arena in the Irish capital.

"I would have absolutely loved to fight at Croke Parkin front of 80,000 people but I'm just delighted that pro boxing is coming home [to Ireland]," explained Taylor.

"The venue controversy has maybe taken away from the fact that this is another huge milestone for women's boxing, which has made remarkable progress in a very short time. I'm really focused on the job.

"Hopefully there may be a chance to fight in Croke Park in the future - it would be amazing if that happens - but we'll take one fight at a time.

"This will be the biggest fight of my career and I would have felt a sense of unfinished business if it didn't happen. This had to happen before I hung up the gloves."

'Being the underdog suits me'

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional bouts and became the UK's first undisputed female champion after beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in November's light-welterweight contest in the United Arab Emirates.

"I have massive respect for Katie Taylor - if it wasn't for her female boxing would not be in the position it is in, but I'm coming to Dublin to win," stated Cameron.

"I've always wanted to fight Katie so I feel privileged to get this fight, I've waited a long time for it and being the underdog suits me, I'm relishing that.

"I've always wanted to fight the best and create my own legacy. Coming to Dublin for Katie's homecoming, coming to spoil the party, I'm always going to remember it."