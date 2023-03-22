Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joshua Buatsi is ranked number one in the world at light-heavyweight by the WBA

Former British light-heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi will fight Poland's Pawel Stepien in his first bout since his switch to promotional company Boxxer.

The undefeated Buatsi, 30, who was previously signed to Matchroom Boxing, will headline in Birmingham on 6 May.

Wales' Olympic champion Lauren Price, also unbeaten, is also on that card - the first of three confirmed events.

On 27 May, Chris Billam-Smith fights at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, while Adam Azim returns to London in June.

Cherries supporter Billam-Smith, 32, said the thought of fighting at the 15,000 capacity stadium in his home town gave him "goosebumps", although it will not be a world title fight.

Also in Bournemouth, Mikael Lawal will bid to make his first defence of the British Cruiserweight Championship he won in November against Isaac Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, promising 20-year-old Azim will seek to maintain his unbeaten start as a professional fighter when he competes at London's York Hall on 10 June.

English middleweight champion Tyler Denny and Ben Whittaker will both also compete on the Birmingham card, which sees 2016 Olympic medallist Buatsi fight Poland's unbeaten Stepien.

Boxxer fight schedule

6 May - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien

Lauren Price (opponent tbc)

Tyler Denny (opponent tbc)

Ben Whittaker (opponent tbc)

27 May - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Chris Billam-Smith (opponent tbc)

Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain

10 June - York Hall, London

Adam Azim (opponent tbc)