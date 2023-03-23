Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan says he found himself invested in the much-hyped fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul last month

Michael Conlan says he does not "necessarily agree" with social media influencers in boxing but admits he can see its appeal as "entertainment".

An increasing number of reality television stars and social media personalities have stepped into the ring for big-money fights.

Some have generated enormous interest, like Tommy Fury's eight-round fight with YouTuber Jake Paul in February.

"It's an exhibition really," Belfast fighter Conlan told BBC Sport NI.

In addition to Fury's split-decision win over Paul, unbeaten former world champion Floyd Mayweather faced former Geordie Shore star - and Conlan's friend - Aaron Chalmers last month in an exhibition bout.

"I know these Misfits (a promotional company set up by YouTuber KSI and Wasserman Boxing) guys, and the likes of KSI and Jake Paul are doing it and trying to call themselves pro boxers, but I don't necessarily agree with it," said Conlan, speaking after the announcement of his world featherweight title contest with champion Luis Alberto Lopez.

"Aaron is actually a fighter. He's had a pro debut, he's fought MMA. He's not like a YouTube fighter, but I suppose he's in that genre.

"I don't necessarily agree with it, but it is entertaining. People want entertainment so I can't really say no to it.

"I tuned in to watch Tommy Fury and Jake Paul because of the build-up and hype around it. I don't care for any of them but I was invested in that, I wanted to know who was going to win."

While some argue the interest in such bouts is reflective of boxing's evolving landscape, Conlan admits big pay days in the ring for social media stars is a "kick in the teeth" for professional fighters who are struggling to earn a living.

"People are scraping the barrel, even in the pro game," said the 31-year-old.

"They have to sell tickets to get their wage and it's very tough for them.

"But the likes of Jake Paul, KSI and even the rest of the guys on those Misfits cards, they're coming in with no boxing experience, not going through the amateur ranks and taking the knocks to earn a little bit of money.

"They're coming in and earning big money right away, so I can understand why boxers would be really upset and annoyed about it. But it's entertainment and we're in the entertainment business."

'Defeat has made me a better fighter'

Conlan believes the experience of his defeat in last year's world title bout with Leigh Wood will aid his bid to dethrone Lopez

Conlan's main focus, however, is on his world title fight against Lopez at Belfast's SSE Arena on 27 May.

The contest will be his second shot at a world belt after he dramatically lost to Leigh Wood in March 2022, before bouncing back with victories over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi.

Mexico's Lopez, 29, became the IBF featherweight champion in December when he stunned Josh Warrington in Leeds, but Conlan feels the experience of his loss to Wood last year has made him a stronger fighter as he bids to achieve a "lifetime goal" on home soil.

"Experience is everything," added Conlan, who has won 18 of his 19 professional fights.

"It's something I couldn't buy going into that fight. I made some mistakes on my own behalf. I wouldn't say it was Wood making me make mistakes but it was the inexperience of a 12-round battle like it was.

"But it's set me up to be a better fighter and I believe I'll be a better Michael Conlan come 27 May."