Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lawrence Okolie is undefeated in 18 fights and holds the WBO title

Lawrence Okolie v David Light - WBO cruiserweight title Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 25 March Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app.

"I just felt I wasn't being given the respect behind the scenes that I felt I deserved."

On a winter's night in London in February 2022, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom applauded from ringside as trainer Shane McGuigan led world champion Lawrence Okolie to victory over Polish opponent Mical Cieslak.

Briton Okolie successfully defended his WBO cruiserweight title for the second time, extending his undefeated record to 18 wins.

But when the 30-year-old returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year on Saturday against New Zealand's David Light, he will do so without Hearn or McGuigan by his side.

Instead, Ben Shalom's Boxxer promotes Okolie's third defence and coach SugarHill Steward, the man credited for turning Tyson Fury into an aggressive front foot fighter, will lead his corner.

In preparation for his unbeaten challenger, Okolie has split his time between Steward's Florida training base and his new residence in Dubai.

The Londoner moved to the Middle East not long after his relationship with promoters Matchroom broke down. He had spent his entire pro carer with Hearn and Matchroom.

"I started to negotiate with my former promoter [Hearn] and I didn't like what was coming back. I didn't feel like a priority and I felt like I hit my cap at that organisation," says Okolie.

"That was the first need for change."

Okolie reached a deal with Boxxer to promote his mandatory title defence against Light.

Matchroom still believe Okolie contractually owes them one more fight, which the champion is disputing.

"When you've got a powerhouse financially and legally like Matchroom, they feel they can bully you," says Okolie.

"Win, lose or draw, I'm going to stand on what I stand on. If I believe I'm right, I'm going to stand by that."

Okolie also terminated his partnership with 258, a management company formed by two-time world champion Anthony Joshua.

"It ended more amicably [with 258], but it was the same [as Matchroom], you just get to a certain stage," says Okolie.

"I know how much I should be getting paid and what fights I should and should not be taking."

'I feel like a student again'

Shane McGuigan (L) linked up with Okolie in 2019 before splitting this year

The man now employed to help Okolie pick opponents is Steward.

The American is a world-renowned teacher of boxing who was schooled under his uncle - the late legendary trainer Emanuel Steward - at the Kronk Gym in Detroit.

Emanuel's methods got the best out of tall power punchers with a long reach like Lennox Lewis.

Okolie's 6ft 5in stature and 82in reach fits the mould of a typical Kronk fighter.

"A lot of what he says I really do believe in and I'm really excited about one day being able to implement everything we're speaking about," says Okolie about his new coach.

"This is one camp, so I can only add so much. I'm excited to win this one and then see what more I can add during the next camp.

"I feel like a real student again," says Okolie.

"Not saying that I wasn't learning with Shane, but it's a whole different outlook.

"It's like all boxing is science, but I've only been learning biology, now I'm going over to chemistry."

The cruiserweight champion remains on good terms with McGuigan and alludes to their separation being more circumstantial than a choice he wanted to make.

"I no longer train in the UK," says Okolie.

"There was a lot of stuff going on in England that was counterproductive to me being a boxer and a boxing champion."

Okolie is now coached by American trainer SugarHill Steward

McGuigan was praised for improving Okolie's technique and guiding him to a world title in 2021.

Before joining up with Steward, Okolie asked McGuigan to train him in Dubai.

McGuigan, who is based in London and trains an array of other fighters including heavyweight Daniel Dubois, declined.

Asked what Okolie loses by leaving him, McGuigan says: "Being around people who aren't in it from a business standpoint.

"Being around people who are in it from a boxing standpoint. Not people or lawyers hanging around you trying to make you into this commercial business.

"If they're like Lawrence Okolie and they want to live in Dubai for tax reasons and set up businesses and train abroad, I can't stop that.

"I don't hold any grudges if that's your life decision."

Okolie admits financial reasons factored in his decision to leave the UK.

But the choice to emigrate to Dubai, leaving behind loved ones, has nonetheless been a difficult one.

"It's tough being away from my mum. We talk on the phone near enough daily. We're still in constant communication," says Okolie.

"Being away from my mum and little sister and my friends and family in England, that's been the hardest one.

"It's tough but I believe it's only for a period. I'm sorting a lot of stuff out that's going to benefit them.

"I feel like a soldier going to war or a businessman to work. It's painful for you and it's painful for me - trust me I don't enjoy it - but it's worth it because it's only a short career."