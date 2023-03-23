Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin v Logan Holler: A very Scottish ring walk and facing a Kardashian

Hannah Rankin will face fellow two-time world champion Emma Kozin for the WBC silver super welterweight title.

Rankin, 32, beat Logan Holler in Wolverhampton this month, six months after losing her WBA and IBO light-middleweight belts to Terri Harper.

The date and venue of the Kozin bout, which will also be a WBC and WBA final eliminator, has still to be confirmed.

After beating Holler, Rankin said she was in the "best physical shape" of her life pre-fight.

"My last performance wasn't me in the ring," Rankin said afterwards. "That was me back in there - back to winning ways and onto a third world title shot, that's the goal."