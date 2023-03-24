Close menu

Lyndon Arthur survives scare to beat replacement Boris Crighton by unanimous decision

Boxing

Lyndon Arthur lands punch against Boris Crighton
Crighton (left) was only signed up for the fight on Thursday

Lyndon Arthur survived a scare against late replacement Boris Crighton before sealing a unanimous points victory.

Arthur was due to fight Braian Nahuel Suarez for the vacant IBO light heavyweight championship before the Argentinean failed a pre-fight medical.

Scot Crighton, called up at a day's notice, performed admirably in his place but Manchester's Arthur finished strongly in the final two rounds.

He won 98-92 96-93 99-91 on the judges' scorecard in Bolton.

Arthur, one of a number of highly-rated British light-heavyweights, now holds a 22-1 record and will fight for the world title next.

"He was completely different style to what I was training for," the 31-year-old said. "It was a good 10 rounds before a bigger fight."

Arthur's most high-profile win was a split-decision victory over another Briton, Anthony Yarde, in December 2020, but he was spectacularly knocked out in the fourth round of their rematch a year later.

Crighton, who previously sparred with Arthur, is a two-time Great Britain amateur champion but usually fights at super-middleweight.

He landed a right hand in the third round but after a cagey period Arthur came out strongly in the ninth before flooring his opponent with a strong right hand seconds before the final bell.

