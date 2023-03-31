Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua weighed in at a career-heaviest for the fight

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 1 April Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app.

A bulked-up Anthony Joshua weighed a career heavy 18st 3lbs (115.7kg) for Saturday's heavyweight contest against Jermaine Franklin at London's O2 Arena.

Joshua, 33, is 11lbs heavier than his last fight - a points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August.

"I've got my game plan, got my mind right and I'm ready to go for war," Joshua said.

American Franklin, 29, weighed 16st 7lb (106.1kg) - 23lb's lighter than when he lost to Dillian Whyte in November.

Is career-heavy Joshua targeting KO?

A heavier Joshua suggests he could be targeting a knockout win, using his added weight and strength. A lighter Joshua often indicates he is prepared for it to go the distance.

His previous heaviest weight was 18st 2lbs (115.6kg) when he stopped Carlos Takam in the 10th round in 2017.

"I know I've got the possibility of doing it," Joshua said of a knockout. "But there's a process to get there. I just follow the process."

The Watford-fighter has shown signs of fatigue in later rounds of championship fights, and there has been much debate surrounding his fighting weight in recent years.

After losing to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2016, Joshua came in at 16st 13lb (103.5kg) for the rematch and outboxed the Mexican-American over 12 rounds.

Jermaine Franklin was much lighter than his last fight against Dillian Whyte

Joshua has linked up with coach Derrick James and based his camp for this fight in Texas. He has spoken of the gruelling training methods under the new trainer.

Franklin - for all his attributes, resilience and durability - is not considered a technically astute boxer. With 14 knockouts in 21 wins, nor is he necessarily considered a heavy hitter.

The Michigan fighter has shed the pounds. At Wednesday's news conference, he credited his improved physique to a healthier lifestyle.

"We've approached this fight with a whole new attitude, a whole new demeanour, a whole new strategy," he added on Friday.

"He probably bulked up a little bit but we're ready for whatever. We've got a chin of steal."

No drama, no controversy - Analysis

Such is the pull of Joshua, there was no venue close to the O2 Arena big enough to deal with the number of people eager to catch a glimpse of the two-time world champion.

Instead, Westfield London shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush was the chosen location - about a 45 minute tube journey from Saturday's venue.

Boxing fans lined up on the balconies overlooking the atrium, joined by shoppers who just happened to be passing by, or members of the public evading the rain outside.

Members of Franklin's friends and family made their voice heard as the away fighter took to the stage. Joshua followed, to huge cheers from those in attendance.

A confident looking Joshua fist-bumped promoter Eddie Hearn and saluted the crowd.

As is the norm with Joshua weigh-ins, there was no real controversy or drama. The next time Joshua and Franklin meet will be inside the ring on Saturday evening.

The pressure is on the 2012 Olympic gold medallist to deliver a knockout performance. His heavyweight rivals will be watching. The British public will be expecting.