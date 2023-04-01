Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ken Buchanan met Mike Tyson in 2000 when the American came to Glasgow to fight Lou Savarese

Ken Buchanan, Scotland's first undisputed world champion and arguably the country's greatest boxer, has died at the age of 77.

The Ken Buchanan Foundation confirmed the Edinburgh native's death on Saturday, a year after his son Mark said his father had been diagnosed with dementia.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep," read a statement. "RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

Having turned professional in 1965, Buchanan memorably won the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rico in 1970.

That same year, the Scot was the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

He defeated Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles in 1971 to take the WBC crown and become Scotland's first undisputed world champion, a feat only matched 50 years later by Josh Taylor.

Buchanan, who topped the bill six times at New York's famous Madison Square Garden arena, won his first 33 professional fights and retired in 1982 with a 61-9 record, including 27 wins by knockout.

He was inducted into the international boxing hall of fame in 2000, and a statue of Buchanan was unveiled in Leith in his home city of Edinburgh last year to honour his storied boxing career.

He had been living in an Edinburgh care home prior to his death, with his son saying the dementia was likely "a result of his sport".

'My hero & Scotland's greatest' - reaction

Fellow Edinburgh boxer and world champion Josh Taylor, who had been mentored by Buchanan: "I'm saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero and Scotland's greatest ever champ, whom I take such inspiration from. RIP Ken Buchanan. God bless your soul."

Former world champion Barry McGuigan: "So very sorry to hear of the death of the amazing Ken Buchanan. He was an outlier with his unique boxing style and he was a fabulous man. God bless you, Ken."

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing's Steve Bunce: "Ken Buchanan was a great fighter and a great human. It was a privilege to know him. Loved and adored. The King of the Garden. Gone forever."