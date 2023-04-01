Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mauricio Lara (left) stripped Leigh Wood of his WBA title in February

Britain's Leigh Wood will fight Mauricio Lara in a rematch for the WBA featherweight title at Manchester Arena on 27 May.

The Englishman lost his belt to Lara in February via a seventh-round knockout in Nottingham.

Wood, 34, had a rematch clause with the Mexican and will aim to reclaim the title he won in 2021.

Manchester fighter Jack Catterall is also in action in his first fight under the Matchroom banner.

Lara was losing the first fight before delivering a brutal left hook in the seventh round that floored his opponent.

Wood vowed to keep his head in the rematch, and not fall foul of the big-punching 25-year-old again.

"I had him beat, he was running out of ideas and gassing," Wood said.

"I got a little too carried away and thought he was ready to go - and he wasn't. I swapped shots with him, held my feet and paid the price.

"I got up way too fast and still had plenty of time.

"I should have composed myself, looked at that ref to show him I was all right and taken a breath before then standing up. But it's all experience."