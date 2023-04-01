Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joshua has won 25 fights, with 22 stoppages, and lost three since turning professional in 2013

Dillian Whyte says Anthony Joshua is showing "signs of a fighter who doesn't want to do it any more" after the British heavyweight's points win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Joshua, 33, took a unanimous decision at London's O2 Arena in a fight many tipped him to win by stoppage.

"Joshua has lost all his aggression and killer instincts," Whyte said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Whyte added: "If he doesn't want to do it any more, I think he should stop."

Two-time world champion Joshua won his first fight in more than two years, having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Briton Whyte beat Franklin in a close points decision in November.

Whyte - who also lost to rival Joshua in 2016 - added: "Every time Franklin shaped up like he was going to hit him, he hesitated. I've never seen him like that, he's a bit shell-shocked.

Joshua controlled the majority of the fight but was unable to put his combinations together or find an opening against the durable Franklin.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, he said: "You land one shot and the fighter is looking like they're looking to go and then you go rushing in for another shot and they're not there for the taking.

"If I see a wounded animal, I'm going to go in for the kill. If it was the 13th round of 15 rounds he wouldn't have survived."Mike Tyson went 12 rounds with people like Pinklon Thomas and Tony Tucker, so what's wrong with me going 12 rounds?"

'There's a lot of haters' - Joshua

Former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch questioned Joshua's capability to recapture a world title.

"In the ring at world-title level he's been there, done the business," Froch said. "Now I don't know. What motivates him?"He wants the money. I don't understand why he's fighting. I just don't. It's a dangerous sport. Money can't be the motivation when you've earned over £100m."I've not seen anything in that performance that he wants to be a world champion again."

Addressing criticism from other fighters, Joshua said: "All these fighters are haters, pure haters. I don't expect them to like me, I don't like them either.

"There's a lot of haters out there. They're not my friends anyway."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he expects 2012 Olympic gold medallist Joshua to fight again in the summer and then towards the end of the year.